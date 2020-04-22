In a heart-warming gesture, migrant workers made use of their isolation time in innovative activities such as sprucing up a quarantine facility where they are residing amidst the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Migrants labours from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other places of the country were so pleased with the hospitality provided by the villagers in Rajasthan’s Sikar that they started painting the walls of the school building which was turned into a quarantine centre to house them.

According to the reports, migrant workers in Palsana, Rajasthan, wanting to utilise the excess time at their disposal in productive activities, decided to take up the initiative of adorning the walls of the school and set an example for others to follow. The workers staying at the quarantine facility wanted to do something in return for the generosity bestowed by the villagers and the village sarpanch for them during their stay in quarantine.

To reciprocate the good arrangements made by the villagers, the migrant workers set out to beautify the quarantine facility they were staying in. They asserted that they wanted to add a good memory to the quarantine centre in such trying times and thus decided to airbrush the school with new colours. The sarpanch of the village and the school staff arranged colours on their request. The labourers then started painting school.

Reportedly, the school was not painted for the last nine years. The workers who decided to embellish the school with revitalising colours refused to take money for their services. They said that it was a goodwill gesture by them for the services and good care they have received by the locals and the authorities at the quarantine centre.