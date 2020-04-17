Friday, April 17, 2020
Rajasthan: 3 policemen injured after a mob attacked them while patrolling in Tonk’s Kasai Mohalla, 12 detained

A police team that went for patrolling in the Kasai Mohalla area was attacked by a violent mob. As a result, three policemen were injured.

OpIndia Staff

Police personnel attacked in Rajasthan's Tonk, 3 cops injured
Representational Image Picture courtesy: Patrika
9

During the strict lockdown in the Rajasthan’s Tonk, a police team that went for patrolling in the Kasai Mohalla area was attacked by a violent mob. As a result, three policemen were injured. The Tonk police have registered FIR against 12 people. The injured policemen are admitted to the district hospital.

Tonk has several coronavirus cases listed hence a curfew has been imposed around the coronavirus hotspots. As per reports, a crowd had started gathering in the Kasai Mohalla area on Friday morning despite lockdown orders. A police team was sent to patrol the area and convince the locals to stay at home. However, the locals gathered outside allegedly started attacking the police team.

Some of them refused to obey the policemen and when the police started acting strictly, the mob attacked the police. An additional police team came to rescue as soon as the information about the incident was received. Police have registered FIR against 12 people and detained them.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan

It is notable that Tonk has been listed as a hotspot after 60 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported. Rajasthan has reported 1131 cases of coronavirus so far with an increase of 108 cases in the last 24-hours. 164 People have been recovered and discharged while 3 have succumbed to the disease. On Thursday alone, 55 new cases were reported in Rajasthan and Tonk had 11.

Attacks unleashed against Coronawarriors

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in the country, there have been many such concerted attacks against healthcare workers, policemen by violent mobs. We had reported regarding the series of attacks unleashed against frontline health workers by violent mobs during the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier, 25 people including 13 women are arrested for pelting stones at the medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at the Haji Neb Masjid area in Moradabad when a team of doctors and medical staff went to take away two persons suspected of having novel coronavirus in the area. The mob pelted stones at the ambulance and doctors. The stones were also pelted on the police van which came to rescue the health workers later. Several people have been injured in the ensuing mayhem, including Dr. Sudhish Agrawal.

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 13387 while 1749 have been recovered. 437 people have died so far in the pandemic.

