Uttar Pradesh: Team carrying coronavirus suspects to quarantine attacked by mob in Moradabad, doctors and others injured
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Team carrying coronavirus suspects to quarantine attacked by mob in Moradabad, doctors and others injured

Taking stock of the situation CM Yogi Adityanath has asked the police to book the accused under NSA and also said that the accused will also be made to pay for the property damaged in the attack.

OpIndia Staff

Left: Part of the mob, right: Dr Sudhish Agrawal
68

Despite police and frontline health workers working day and night to save public from the coronavirus pandemic, attacks on them continue unabated. In another such incident, a team of doctors and medical staff was attacked by a mob in Haji Neb Masjid area in Moradabad when they went to take away two persons suspected of having novel coronavirus in the area.

The mob pelted stones at the ambulance and doctors. The stones were also pelted on the police van which came to rescue the health workers later. Several people have been injured in the ensuing mayhem, including Dr Sudhish Agrawal.

A coronavirus patient had died in the area in Moradabad a few days back after which the health workers had gone there to pick the family members of the victim to keep them in quarantine. They were heading to a quarantine centre at the time of the incident. 

According to health officials, a thousand people came out on the streets to attack the medical team.

Commenting on the incident, the driver of an ambulance said a large crowd had come out on the streets to attack health workers in the area. Several health workers have been reportedly injured in the incident. “When our team boarded ambulance with patient, suddenly crowd emerged and started pelting stones. Some doctors are still there. We are injured,” an ambulance driver said. 

The police have detained 10 people after the incident and search for several others is on. The security in the area has been tightened since the attack.

Taking stock of the situation, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the perpetrators. He has asked the police to book the accused under the stringent National Security Act and also said that the accused will also be made to pay for the property damaged in the attack.

This is not the first incident of paramedics staff and police personnel being attacked by a mob. Recently, the police had arrested four youths in Panchkula, Haryana for an attack on a team of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who were conducting a survey in the colony on April 8, Wednesday to find out the poor and elderly whose life has been affected due to the lockdown. According to the reports, a Muslim mob of nine miscreants had attacked a police party and ASHA workers at Indira Colony in the city where they had gone for a health checkup.

Similarly, a violent mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops in the Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, where a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

The attacks on the frontline workers by Muslim mobs have continued ever since the reports that Tablighi Jamaat is the primary sources of transmission of coronavirus in the country emerged.

In addition to the nuisance created by Muslim mobs, the Tablighi Jamaat members, who have emerged as the sole reason for the sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India, are turning out to be quite a headache for the authorities. The anti-social behaviour of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat has left the authorities and medical teams completely distraught.

