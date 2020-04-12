In yet another cowardly attack on the policemen, a mob attacked a police team by pelting stones at them in Mathura after the police personnel had asked the villagers to stay inside during the lockdown.

According to the reports, 10 persons have been arrested for violating lockdown and pelting stones at a police team in Govardhan area, Mathura on Saturday.

SSP Gaurav Grover said that the police were informed that lockdown was being violated in Bhim Nagar village after which a police team reached there. He added that not only were shops open in the village, people were also playing cards in the open. The crowds had gathered outside shops and norms of social distancing were being flouted.

As the police team tried to drive sense into the crowd gathered there, the mob suddenly became violent and attacked the cops with lathis, rods and even pelted stones at them.

Later, an additional force had to be called to the area to disperse the crowd and 10 persons were arrested, while 28 identified and 24 unidentified persons managed to escape.

In the attack, a cop sustained injuries. A case was registered and efforts were being made to arrest the miscreants.

In a similar attack, a team of police personnel and district officials were attacked by locals in Meerut’s Jali Kothi when they reached there to seal a part of the area following a confirmation about presence of coronavirus patients in a mosque in the area.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in the country, there have been concerted attacks against healthcare workers, policemen by Muslim mobs, who are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic. We had reported regarding the series of attacks unleashed against frontline health workers by Muslim mobs during the coronavirus epidemic.