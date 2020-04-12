Sunday, April 12, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Mob violates lockdown, attacks police personnel with lathis, rods and pelt stones
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Mob violates lockdown, attacks police personnel with lathis, rods and pelt stones

10 persons were arrested, while 28 identified and 24 unidentified persons managed to escape.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Stone pelting in Mathura/ Image Source: Dailyhunt
68

In yet another cowardly attack on the policemen, a mob attacked a police team by pelting stones at them in Mathura after the police personnel had asked the villagers to stay inside during the lockdown.

According to the reports, 10 persons have been arrested for violating lockdown and pelting stones at a police team in Govardhan area, Mathura on Saturday.

SSP Gaurav Grover said that the police were informed that lockdown was being violated in Bhim Nagar village after which a police team reached there. He added that not only were shops open in the village, people were also playing cards in the open. The crowds had gathered outside shops and norms of social distancing were being flouted.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As the police team tried to drive sense into the crowd gathered there, the mob suddenly became violent and attacked the cops with lathis, rods and even pelted stones at them.

Later, an additional force had to be called to the area to disperse the crowd and 10 persons were arrested, while 28 identified and 24 unidentified persons managed to escape.

In the attack, a cop sustained injuries. A case was registered and efforts were being made to arrest the miscreants.

In a similar attack, a team of police personnel and district officials were attacked by locals in Meerut’s Jali Kothi when they reached there to seal a part of the area following a confirmation about presence of coronavirus patients in a mosque in the area.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in the country, there have been concerted attacks against healthcare workers, policemen by Muslim mobs, who are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic. We had reported regarding the series of attacks unleashed against frontline health workers by Muslim mobs during the coronavirus epidemic.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Pressurised by Delhi Minority Commission, Kejriwal govt drops reference to Nizamuddin Markaz super-spreader in daily coronavirus bulletin

OpIndia Staff -
A new tab 'Special Operation' now comprises the Markaz Nizamuddin related coronavirus cases in the national capital
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: 250 hotspots in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh linked to Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
around 130 hotspots in Telangana and 120 hotspots in Andhra Pradesh for Coronavirus are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat
Read more
Media

Global liberal elite moves to ‘criminalize’ the word Bharat

Abhishek Banerjee -
Facing the brunt this time is the word “Bharat,” which is sought to be declared “exclusionary.” The reasons given include Bharat being a Sanskrit term and Bharat being the word used for India in Indian languages.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mob violates lockdown, attacks police personnel with lathis, rods and pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
When police team asked the people to obey lockdown, they became violent and attacked the cops with lathis, rods and stones
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Police police to reward people providing information about hiding Tablighi Jamaat members

OpIndia Staff -
Those informing the UP police about hiding Tablighi Jamaat members will be given cash rewards and their identity will be kept confidential
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: Tamil Nadu man dies after drinking sanitiser as an alternative for alcohol

OpIndia Staff -
It was suspected that someone told to Bernard that the sanitizer had an alcohol content equivalent to liquor.
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more

Connect with us

218,402FansLike
280,821FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com