Widely acknowledged as a propagandist, Saba Naqvi has once again indulged in shielding Muslims and demonising Hindus through a video that has now gone viral. She accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against the Muslim community while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the Muslim community. In a video widely circulated on Twitter, Saba Naqvi asks Hindus ‘what do you want us to do’?

Saba Naqvi and her viral video shielding Muslims while demonising Hindus

The bigoted Hindu supremacists, the communalists are not buying vegetable from Muslims. How sick are you? All the medicine you take come from a Muslim manufacturer.



Listen to this message from @_sabanaqvi pic.twitter.com/7mM4r9VMPN — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) April 15, 2020

In her video message, Saba Naqvi cites the examples of a few good Muslims while accusing the Hindu community of indulging in hatred. While Saba Naqvi takes care to use the example of a few good Muslims to whitewash the crimes of a great many more in her viral video, she does not offer the Hindu community the same courtesy. Playing the victim card, Saba Naqvi paints the entire Hindu community as intolerant.

Saba Naqvi makes preposterous insinuations in her video and asks Hindus repeatedly, “What do you want us to do?”, the ‘Us’ being Muslims. Again, Saba Naqvi ought to be careful about not painting the entire Hindu Community in poor light because if the favour is returned, she will be the first to cry victim. Since she answers her own question by saying “Should we all leave?”, we decided it would be a good idea to reverse the gaze for a moment. There are certain things that the Hindu Community would want from the Muslim community. And these are not some unrealistic demands that the deviant sections of the Muslim community would have to try too hard to fulfill.

1. Don’t defend those who spit on doctors or sexually harass them

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat have engaged in despicable behaviour ever since the Markaz Nizamuddin was busted by the administration and the Police. Once they were admitted into the hospital and people from other parts of India who had attended the event in Delhi were sent to hospitals, some of them spat on doctors and roamed naked in their wards and made lewd gestures at the female healthcare staff. If Muslims, and their allies, could stop defending such people just because they happen to be from their own community, that would be great.

2. Stop spreading fake news on TikTok and calling the Wuhan Coronavirus “Allah’s NRC”

A deluge of videos were shared on TikTok that spread dangerous ideas about the Wuhan Coronavirus. Some claimed that Namaz was a cure for the virus while others claimed that Allah and Islam will protect them from it. The most distasteful, however, were the ones that were celebratory over the spread of the pandemic and called it “Allah’s NRC“. If Muslims could stop making such disgusting videos for TikTok, that would be great.

3. Stop throwing tantrums in hospitals and stones at doctors

Again, members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been throwing tantrums at the healthcare staff for quite some time. They wouldn’t take their medicines, demand ‘spicy beef biryani‘ on occasions and refuse to obey social distancing guidelines within the hospital premises. Simultaneously, Muslims in hotspots and elsewhere have been attacking medical teams and the police when they visit Muslim dominated areas in order to check on Muslims infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus. At Balbhoonpura in Uttarakhand, Muslims came out in large numbers and surrounded the medical team which had come to quarantine an Imam. So, if Muslims could stop engaging in such behaviour, that would be great.

4. Don’t put your religion above national interests

Ever since the advent of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, a significant section of Muslims has indulged in gross violations of government guidelines to combat the pandemic. They have continued to gather in Mosques and thus, jeopardizing the health of the nation. And this as they contained spreading fake propaganda on TikTok and elsewhere. If Muslims could stop indulging in such antics, that would be great.

5. Don’t play the victim card when Islamic terrorists are the biggest aggressors

The Muslim community has made it a habit of indulging in victimhood politics, all the while as Islamic terrorists continue to pose the greatest threat to peace and stability. While the crimes of Islamic terrorists elicits the popular ‘Not True Muslims’, other religious communities are continuously portrayed in poor light and demonized and portrayed as oppressors. Even right after an Islamic terror attack, the immediate concern does not go out to the victims themselves but potential victims of ‘Islamophobic hate crimes’ that somehow never takes place. The victim card has been played so often and so thick and fast that it has lost its utility. So, if Muslims could stop playing it, it would be great.

6. Stop glorifying genocidal maniacs just because they were Muslim

The Muslim community has a penchant towards glorifying Islamic tyrants who committed genocide of Hindus. Khilji, the Mughals, Tipu Sultan, all such tyrants who committed genocides of Hindus are glorified still and painted as liberal and secular and what not. Simultaneously, the sins of these tyrants are whitewashed and ‘recontextualized’ in order to absolve them of their crimes. If Muslims could stop glorifying such maniacs, that would be great.

7. Stop putting the Ummah above communal harmony

A significant section of the Muslim community on social media has organized in a targeted campaign against Hindus living in Islamic countries in the middle east. They captured screenshots of the comments made against Tablighi Jamaat and Islamic terrorists by Hindus on social media and reported them to local authorities in order to get them fired or worse, arrested. Such antics do not bode well for Muslims in India and are bound to cause great harm to communal relations in our country. If Muslims could stop such antics, that would be great.

8. Hand over the Temples which were demolished in order to build Mosques over them

It is an established historical fact that innumerable Hindu Temples were demolished by Islamic tyrants in order to build Mosques on top of them. In many cases, the material used to construct the Temples were reused for the construction of the Mosque. Hindus reclaimed the Ram Janmabhoomi after centuries of effort and decades of spending time in the Indian Courts. If Muslims could hand over the remaining Temples including Kashi-Mathura, which number in hundreds, as a gesture of goodwill, it would go a long way in repairing Hindu-Muslim relations. And, needless to say, that would be great.