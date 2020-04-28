Madhya Pradesh: Dozens who attended funeral of Shahida Bi, who died of Coronavirus, in panic as her sister had died only days ago

Panic has set in after people who had attended funeral of coronavirus positive person Shahida Bi came to know that her sister too had passed away six days prior. As reported by Patrika, the local police of Hanumantal, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh registered an FIR when people exceeding the limit set by the authorities attended the funeral of Shayra Bi aka Shahida Bi(62). However, after this, panic set in after reports came in that her sister had also passed away on 20th April, a day after Shahida Bi passed away. However, the reason for her death is unknown. An FIR is also registered in Gohalpur station under the same sections when the same act was conducted by people in Gohalpur.

FIR on 40 people in Hanumantal

According to Hanumantal police, Shahida Bi died on April 19 due to coronavirus. As authorities have set a limit for those who join the funeral procession with due protocol in order to curb out the disease, despite that, a crowd of 40 people from relatives and acquaintances gathered by the family. Her burial procession was conducted at Mandi Medar Tekri graveyard. The dead body was taken to the cemetery via Motinala at 11 o’clock that same night. That led to a panic as this route poses the risk of spreading coronavirus throughout the city.

Sister of Shahida Bi also declared dead the very next day

Firdaus Begum(50) who was the resident of Talaiya, Beni Singh died on April 20. Firdaus Begum was the younger sister of Shahida Bi. Firdaus’s husband Mohammad Feroz gathered a crowd of about 50 people of relatives for her funeral. That again led to panic throughout the city. In both the police stations, police registered a case of sections 188, 269, and 270 against those who were involved in the funeral procession.

No action against the lapse on administration’s part

The police may have registered an FIR against the people involved in the funeral of the two, but no action was taken against the lapse of the administration. The coronavirus patient was first handed over to the family members without any investigation report and then allowed to be cremated without following protocol.

Whereas in such cases it is a responsibility of the District Magistrate to follow the corona protocol in the presence of Tehsildar and R.I.