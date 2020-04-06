Surat: Neighbours squabble over pet dog, doctor alleges she was being harassed because of coronavirus

A video has gone viral on social media where a man can be seen abusing a woman who has been identified as a doctor. The man, who is the doctor’s neighbour, allegedly misbehaved with her and called her names as he tried to physically attack her.

In the video, a man in pink t-shirt can be heard hurling abuses to the lady and questioning her “so what if you are a doctor?” At one point he even lunges at her and tries to throw away the phone on which she seems to be recording the incident.

However, the reports are now coming which say that the altercation started over the doctor’s pet dog that attacked the neighbour. The man in the pink t-shirt is identified as one Chetan Mehta and the doctor is one Dr Sanjivani Panigrahi. According to the neighbours, on Sunday evening when Mehta’s wife was stepping out, Dr Sanjivani’s pet dog started barking at her and attacked her. Mehta’s wife then started fighting with the neighbour and soon Chetan also joined in. At this point, the doctor video recorded the entire incident and informed the MLA about it. Following this, Adajan Police rushed to spot and arrested Mehta.

Mehta’s wife has alleged that the arguments which started over pet dog were taken all the way to coronavirus. As per the report, Mehta had earlier questioned Dr Sanjivani over her contacting the Chinese virus as she is a doctor at civil hospital. On 25th March, the two neighbours had a fight over this. On Sunday, when Dr Sanjivani’s pet dog attacked Mehta’s wife, Mehta came to her rescue following which the pet dog went back inside the house. Mehta’s wife has alleged that Dr Sanjivani dragged the matter to coronavirus in the viral video.

Chetan Mehta’s wife has accused that the doctor shot the video and made it viral to defame her husband.