The Tablighi Jamaat members in Kanpur who are quarantined Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College continue to misbehave said Dr Arti Lalchandani, Principal. Speaking to media, Dr Lalchandani said that they have been harassing since the very beginning.

कानपुर में डॉक्टर भी इन जमातियों से परेशान हो रहे है। ये तबलीगी जमात ने पूरे देश को परेशान कर रखा है। अस्पताल में भी सुकून से नर्स औऱ डॉक्टरों को काम करने नही दे रहे। कानपुर में जमाती रोज खाने का मेन्यू बदलने की मांग कर हैं और डॉक्टर के साथ बदसलूकी और गुंडागर्दी कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/8FBzZh2NYk — Deepak Chaurasia (@DChaurasia2312) April 26, 2020

There are about 70 people quarantined there of which most are Tablighi Jamaat members. Dr Lalchandani said that the troubles have increased since younger people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat were admitted. “We have been giving them full meals consisting of roti, sabzi, daal and rice along with salad twice a day along with fruits and also bun-maska twice a day. We are providing them mineral water every day. Despite that they continue to throw tantrums and misbehave. They are rude and not talking nicely. Yesterday when a ward boy went to serve a meal, they kicked a plate,” she said.

They continue to misbehave and demand biryani and non-vegetarian food. “We have told them we cannot provide biryani. They attacked the ward boy that he had to run to save his life. Because you never know what they could do. Even then he was injured. It is unfortunate indeed. As principal and dean, on one side to face corona-positive patients is facing death and on other hand is the despicable behaviour of the Jamaatis who just gather together in a crowd. No matter what you do, they just gather in a crowd,” she said.

Tablighi Jamaat misbehavior

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation has turned out to be a hot spot after it emerged as a single source for thousands of positive cases in India. The event took place in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in second week of March 2020. Many of the attendees who were taken to quarantine centres and hospitals were later found misbehaving with the hospital staff and harassing them. Many even spat on the doctors, nurses, policemen and also hurled stones on the authorities in a bid to evade testing.