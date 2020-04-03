On Friday, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal informed that about 647 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in 14 States, reported in the past 2 days, are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation that was organised by Tablighi Jamaat.

The live cases of COVID-19 linked to Tablighi Jammat were reported in Andaman and Nicobar, Delhi, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“If we see the rise in cases in the last few days, it has primarily been due to an increase at a particular level”, Aggarwal was quoted as saying. He also informed that 8000 samples were tested on Thursday. The Principal Secretary added that 30 lac people had downloaded the Government’s ‘AarogyaSetu’ app. He also told that a total of 2,301 cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported so far.

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday blacklisted and cancelled the tourist visas of 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members for violating visa conditions by engaging in missionary activities while in India.

Over 9000 people, including 1306 foreign nationals linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been put in quarantine so far.

The passports of 211 foreign nationals, out of 287, who had attended the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and March 15 have been seized by law enforcement authorities in Uttar Pradesh. These foreigners have been hiding in different mosques in the State of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 34 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against them.

Charges have also been pressed against 450 people under Epidemic Diseases Act in Meerut and the adjoining areas. A total of 2,058 members of Tablighi Jamaat have been apprehended from Bijnor, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzzaffarnagar, Baghpat, and Bulandshahr.