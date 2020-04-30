Thursday, April 30, 2020
Uddhav Thackeray calls PM Modi, seeks his help to save his CM post as 6-month tenure nears completion

Thackeray has to become a member of either of the house of the state legislature by May 28, when he completes 6 months as Maharashtra CM. As MLC elections are postponed due to the lockdown, a nomination by the Governor is his only hope to save his post.

OpIndia Staff

Uddhav Thackeray seeks PM Modi's help to ensure his nomination as MLC by the Governor
Uddhav Thackeray and PM Modi
As the decision to appoint Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the legislative council as governor’s nominee still faces uncertainty, the CM reportedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pleading him to intervene to end the political crisis, reports ANI.

According to the reports, Thackeray spoke to Modi on phone about his nomination to Maharashtra legislative council and sought help to save his government. Pleading for help, Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said that if it does not get nominated to the upper house, he will have to resign from the post of Chief Minister. PM Modi has reportedly stated that he will look into the matter.

Attempts to create political instability in the state: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray also said to PM Modi that attempts were being made to create political instability in the state. Earlier, Thackeray could not get elected to the council through biennial polls as the elections were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. As Thackeray is not an MLA, he will have to gain membership of the legislative council by May 28 in order to save his post.

The telephone call to Prime Minister Modi came after leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met Governor BS Koshyari with a fresh cabinet recommendation to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the governor’s quota. The first recommendation of the state cabinet had been made on April 9.

Maha Vikas Aghadi delegation meets Governor Koshiyari

A delegation of MVA leaders led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar met the governor on Tuesday and handed over the cabinet decision’s copy to him. According to one senior cabinet minister privy to the discussion with the state governor, Koshiyari has been non-committal in assuring the ministers of Thackeray’s nomination to the council. 

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019. He has to become a member of either of the house of the state legislature by May 28 when he completes six months in office. He will cease to the chief minister if he fails to be a member.

