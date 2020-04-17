Friday, April 17, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Court hearing at 3 am, jailed by 5 am, read how Moradabad...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Court hearing at 3 am, jailed by 5 am, read how Moradabad officials ensured all stone pelters are behind bars before Friday morning

The 17 Moradabad stone pelters have been sent them to 14-day judicial custody after a hearing was arranged for the matter at 3 am on April 17 (Friday).

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Moradabad authorities hold 3 am hearing for stone pelters, culprits jailed by 5 am
Representational image picture courtesy: Oneindia
3

As part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance approach to crime and mob violence, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 17 Moradabad stone pelters, who had attacked frontline healthcare workers. They have been sent them to 14-day judicial custody after a hearing was arranged for the matter at 3 am on April 17 (Friday). All these 17 people were put behind bars by 5.15 am, almost within two hours after the matter was heard. Among the 17 who have been jailed seven are women.

Urgent hearing

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the hearing took place at the residence of the remand magistrate. The step was taken looking at the seriousness of the matter.

All 17 people have been quarantined in jail. Taking into account that all these 17 mobsters are from Nawabpura locality in Moradabad district, the same emerging hotspot, where a patient has died of the Chinese virus, they have been kept separately in jail.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

As per the reports, the police and administration officials were aware that the violence may intensify further. So they took urgent steps to arrange a court hearing. Remand magistrate agreed for a hearing at his residence itself and within two hours, the culprits were behind bars. DM Rakesh Singh and SSP Amit Pathak were there the entire time. The police officials were concerned that keeping the arrested persons inside the small police station in Nagfani may be unsafe as a larger mob might attack the station.

40 more stone pelters identified in Moradabad attack:

The Moradabad police, investigating the case, has claimed that they have identified more than 40 people with the help of CCTV footage, photographs and videos of the incident.

Moradabad Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said teams had been formed to arrest newly identified people. “We are identifying the people who were present there and involved in the attack. Teams have been formed to arrest them. We have identified more than 40 people,” said Anand.

NSA slapped, UP government to seize assets if damages are not paid for:

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Issuing a stern warning to mobsters, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that not only will they be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act but they’ll also be slapped with sections of NSA.

Yogi Adityanath has also directed authorities to seize the properties of Moradabad attackers and violent lockdown violators if they fail to pay for the damages done to government property.

The Chief Minister also issued orders to magistrates and police chiefs of districts to ensure the security of health officials and take tough action against those involved in the attack of health workers.

25 accused, including 13 women arrested yesterday:

As many as 25 people including 13 women were arrested for pelting stones at the medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Issuing a stern warning to mobsters, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that not only will they be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act but they’ll also be slapped with sections of NSA.

The NSA allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Moradabad stone-pelting incident:

The incident took place at Haji Neb Masjid area in Moradabad when a team of doctors and medical staff went to take away two persons suspected of having novel coronavirus in the area. The mob pelted had stones at the ambulance and doctors, severely injuring many and damaging government vehicles.

The stones were also pelted on the police van which came to rescue the health workers later. Several people have been injured in the ensuing mayhem, including Dr Sudhish Agrawal. According to health officials, hundreds of people came out on the streets to attack the medical team.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, coronavirus testing, Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases

Latest News

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Court hearing at 3 am, jailed by 5 am, read how Moradabad officials ensured all stone pelters are behind bars before Friday...

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that culprits who had attacked on medical professionals will b bookend under NSA and will be made to pay for the damages to public property.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Bengaluru cop travels 860 km on his scooter to deliver medicines to a cancer patient in Dharwad

OpIndia Staff -
The Head Constable decided to deliver the medicine 430 km away after watching a report about the cancer patient on a news channel
Read more
Media

Here are 7 occasions on which Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of The Wire, violated the ethical principles of Journalism

OpIndia Staff -
Since an FIR was filed against Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading Fake News against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, an organized campaign has been launched to paint him as a victim.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: 3 policemen injured after a mob attacked them while patrolling in Tonk’s Kasai Mohalla, 12 detained

OpIndia Staff -
The injured were admitted to district hospital, 12 people were detained for attacking the police team.
Read more
News Reports

India tightens scrutiny of Chinese investment in the share market as SEBI asks banks to disclose details of investment coming from China

OpIndia Staff -
The direction issued by SEBI to custodians comes as an immediate reaction to People’s Bank of China buying above 1% stakes in HDFC.
Read more
News Reports

RBI Governor announces new measures to ease financial distress amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Quoting the IMF projection of 1.9% (GDP) growth, the RBI Governor said that India's growth would be the highest among the G20 countries
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘You deserved acid attack, he should’ve thrown more of it’: Abusive tweeps wish another attack on Kangana Ranaut’s acid attack survivor sister

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, gets mocked at and taunted after her angry tweet on 'mullahs' misbehaving with cops
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister for angrily tweeting against ‘mullahs’ attacking doctors and cops

OpIndia Staff -
However, soon after her tweet, Rangoli Chandel was accused of 'giving an open call for genocide' on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more

Connect with us

219,640FansLike
288,310FollowersFollow
219,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com