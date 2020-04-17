As part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance approach to crime and mob violence, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 17 Moradabad stone pelters, who had attacked frontline healthcare workers. They have been sent them to 14-day judicial custody after a hearing was arranged for the matter at 3 am on April 17 (Friday). All these 17 people were put behind bars by 5.15 am, almost within two hours after the matter was heard. Among the 17 who have been jailed seven are women.

Urgent hearing

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the hearing took place at the residence of the remand magistrate. The step was taken looking at the seriousness of the matter.

All 17 people have been quarantined in jail. Taking into account that all these 17 mobsters are from Nawabpura locality in Moradabad district, the same emerging hotspot, where a patient has died of the Chinese virus, they have been kept separately in jail.

As per the reports, the police and administration officials were aware that the violence may intensify further. So they took urgent steps to arrange a court hearing. Remand magistrate agreed for a hearing at his residence itself and within two hours, the culprits were behind bars. DM Rakesh Singh and SSP Amit Pathak were there the entire time. The police officials were concerned that keeping the arrested persons inside the small police station in Nagfani may be unsafe as a larger mob might attack the station.

40 more stone pelters identified in Moradabad attack:

The Moradabad police, investigating the case, has claimed that they have identified more than 40 people with the help of CCTV footage, photographs and videos of the incident.

Moradabad Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said teams had been formed to arrest newly identified people. “We are identifying the people who were present there and involved in the attack. Teams have been formed to arrest them. We have identified more than 40 people,” said Anand.

NSA slapped, UP government to seize assets if damages are not paid for:

Issuing a stern warning to mobsters, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that not only will they be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act but they’ll also be slapped with sections of NSA.

Yogi Adityanath has also directed authorities to seize the properties of Moradabad attackers and violent lockdown violators if they fail to pay for the damages done to government property.

The Chief Minister also issued orders to magistrates and police chiefs of districts to ensure the security of health officials and take tough action against those involved in the attack of health workers.

25 accused, including 13 women arrested yesterday:

As many as 25 people including 13 women were arrested for pelting stones at the medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Issuing a stern warning to mobsters, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that not only will they be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act but they’ll also be slapped with sections of NSA.

The NSA allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Moradabad stone-pelting incident:

The incident took place at Haji Neb Masjid area in Moradabad when a team of doctors and medical staff went to take away two persons suspected of having novel coronavirus in the area. The mob pelted had stones at the ambulance and doctors, severely injuring many and damaging government vehicles.

The stones were also pelted on the police van which came to rescue the health workers later. Several people have been injured in the ensuing mayhem, including Dr Sudhish Agrawal. According to health officials, hundreds of people came out on the streets to attack the medical team.