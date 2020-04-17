A day after the Muslim mobs had unleashed violence against the police and health workers in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to seize the properties of Moradabad attackers and violent lockdown violators if they fail to pay for the damages done to government property.

According to reports, Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered attachment of properties of people involved in the attack, if they fail to pay for the damage to public property.

CM’s orders against the mob attacking healthcare professionals

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the officials that if violent mobs damage public property during a lockdown or during the screening of suspected coronavirus patients, the cost should be recovered from them. If the accused fail to pay up, their properties will be confiscated.

The Chief Minister also issued orders to magistrates and police chiefs of districts to ensure the security of health officials and take tough action against those involved in the attack of health workers.

Moradabad stone-pelting incident

The incident took place at Haji Neb Masjid area in Moradabad when a team of doctors and medical staff went to take away two persons suspected of having novel coronavirus in the area. The mob pelted had stones at the ambulance and doctors, severely injuring many and damaging government vehicles.

The stones were also pelted on the police van which came to rescue the health workers later. Several people have been injured in the ensuing mayhem, including Dr Sudhish Agrawal. According to health officials, hundreds of people came out on the streets to attack the medical team.

25 accused, including 13 women arrested for pelting stones

As many as 25 people including 13 women are arrested for pelting stones at the medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Issuing a stern warning to mobsters, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that not only will they be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act but they’ll also be slapped with sections of NSA.

The NSA allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Earlier, the Shivraj Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh had also slapped NSA charges on some people who had brutally attacked a medical team that had female doctors in Indore’s Tatpatti Bakhal area.