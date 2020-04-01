Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home News Reports When Congress tried to use Ramayana’s popularity on Doordarshan to win elections: Watch video
News Reports

When Congress tried to use Ramayana’s popularity on Doordarshan to win elections: Watch video

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was seen tacitly admitting that the Congress party used the Ramayana actor not in his capacity as a TV celebrity but as an actor playing out his role of 'Lord Ram' to dissuade people from voting for VP Singh

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Watch how Congress tried to seek votes in the name of Lord Ram
A screen grab from Ramayana show
30

Amidst the palpable threat of novel coronavirus sweeping across the country, PM Modi, on March 23, 2020, announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to blunt the insidious spread of coronavirus. With India’s vast population penned in their respective houses, the National Broadcaster Prasar Bharati decided to retelecast the massively popular Indian epics-Ramayana and Mahabharat on Doordarshan channels on popular demand.

The popularity of the show Ramayana can be gauged by the fact that as soon as the first episode of Ramayana went live, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana on Doordarshan became the top search on Google in India with several people presumably either trying to find out what time the series would begin or trying to find an online link to watch the show. Indians who are locked up inside their homes due to the looming threat of coronavirus welcomed with open arms the retelecast of the show and once again hooked up to their television to relive their fond memories of the 1980s.

However, this did not sit well with some of the Congress leaders who questioned the government’s priorities while fighting a pandemic. Soon after the announcement that the two epic show will return to the Indian television, Jothimani, who is a close aide of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, criticised the government for having misplaced priorities. “Millions of daily wage labourers, platform dwellers, farmers, differently-abled, single women and other poor marginalised communities are struggling to cope up with the lockdown. Heartbreaking stories of children starving. Sad to see the Modi govt priority”, the Congress leader said on Friday.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In 2007, Congress had also raised doubts over the existence of Lord Ram. However, there were days when even the Congress party had resorted to seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram. In the 1980s, the Congress party did not shy away from exploiting the huge popularity of Ramayana and its stars among the Indians. In an interview in 1988, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stated that they had enlisted TV actor Arun Govil, popular for playing the character of Lord Ram in the serial, in the Allahabad by-polls elections against VP Singh, who had just resigned from the Congress party over the government’s reluctance to investigate alleged kickbacks in defence contracts such as Bofors deal.

“We were trying to get Arun Govil on our side because VP Singh was trying to get him on his side. However, only after VP Singh said that Arun is not Ram but Raavan, did Govil agree to campaign for the Congress party to oppose this statement by VP Singh,” Azad said.

In the above interview, Azad was seen tacitly admitting that the Congress party used the Ramayana actor not in his capacity as a TV celebrity but as an actor playing out his role of ‘Lord Ram’ to dissuade people from voting for VP Singh. Govil, projecting himself as a pious Hindu, donned saffron robes on the hustings which drew large crowds. While canvassing for Congress, the Ramayana star stated, ″Take the name of the Lord and vote for the Congress.″

Nevertheless, Congress shenanigans of cashing in on Arun Govil’s popularity as Lord Ram did not yield them the desired result as VP Singh emerged victorious in the by-poll elections. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was initially finalised as the Congress candidate to fight against Singh. However, after a groundswell of opposition against his candidature within his party, Amitabh was dropped at the last minute. Suni Shashtri was latter fielded against VP Singh from the Congress but Singh defeated him with a margin of over 1.10 lakh votes. Besides Allahabad, the Congress party received a crushing blow in the two assembly by-elections – Tanda (Faizabad) and Chhaprauli (Meerut).

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Scientists identify at least eight strains of coronavirus from over 2,000 genetic sequences

OpIndia Staff -
The Coronavirus samples from all over the world showed that the virus is taking on an average of 15 days for mutation
Read more
News Reports

When Congress tried to use Ramayana’s popularity on Doordarshan to win elections: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had tried to cash in on the huge popularity of Ramayana star Arun Govil to win elections in 1980s
Read more
Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invites Pakistani youth to do a ‘jihad’ against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Pakistani youth to join 'jihad' against coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Tipplers fall for April Fool prank in Karnataka town, line up in front of liquor shops after social media messages said they will open...

OpIndia Staff -
People in the town queued up hoping to purchase some liquor unaware of the fact that it is April fool day.
Read more
News Reports

Four more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Assam, state tally 0 to 5 in less than a day, may cross double-digits by evening

OpIndia Staff -
Assam went from zero to 5 cases of COVID-19 in less than 24 hours, all were attendees at the Tablighi Jamaat event.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more
News Reports

Indian Cricketers shamelessly donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation to supposedly fight Coronavirus seem to have no self-respect: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are voicing their support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the fact that the Pakistani cricketer on numerous occasions has made crass remarks about India and Hindus.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,909FansLike
268,421FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com