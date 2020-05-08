Friday, May 8, 2020
Home Crime Gujarat: Unscheduled Azaan at Bhuj Mosque asks Muslims to pick up weapons and come...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Unscheduled Azaan at Bhuj Mosque asks Muslims to pick up weapons and come out of their homes, 1 arrested

After playing Azan from loudspeakers at 2.30 am, Abdullah Luhar had allegedly announced, "I am the king of Kutch. Muslims should wake up, pick up weapons and come out of their homes."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gujarat: Unscheduled Azaan in a Bhuj Mosque calls for violence, asks Muslims to pick up weapons and come out
Representational image, Mosque loudspeaker, courtesy: Patrika
4

A mosque in Bhuj made a midnight Azaan, the Islamic call for prayer, and announced that Muslims should come out of their homes and pick up weapons. A report by Sandesh states that the incident happened Bakali colony in Kokdi Road in Bhuj where a man from Sanjognagar made an unscheduled Azaan. The police have reportedly arrested him and further investigation is underway.

At the Masjid Imam-e-Rabbani at around 2:30 AM, one Mamad Abdullah Luhar allegedly entered the mosque and played an unscheduled Azaan on the speakers. Following the Azaan, in what seems like an intention to create communal discord, he made a provocative announcement. He reportedly announced, “I am the king of Kutch. Muslims should wake up and pick up weapons and come out of their homes.” Soon the police got into action and reached the spot. Further investigation is underway.

Ban on mass gatherings due to lockdown

It is notable here that mass gatherings and mass-prayers in Mosques, like all religious places have been banned in the country due to the ongoing lockdown amidst the coronavirus crisis.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In several states, local authorities are in constant touch with Mosque clerics and Imams to create awareness among the Muslim community over the pandemic. In such a situation, an unscheduled call inciting communal violence can be troublesome.

Previous instances of violence orchestrated from Mosques

Last month in Bengaluru, a group of ASHA workers and nurses were attacked by locals in the Sadiq layout area, a coronavirus hotspot. The health workers had alleged that locals had ganged up to attack and beat them when they went there for contact tracing and sample collection after coronavirus positive cases were discovered. They had alleged that the call to attack ground-level health workers had been given from the local Mosque.

On April 28, a police team was attacked by locals after Sehri near the Kasam Aala Mosque area in Gujarat’s Vadodara. When police personnel had tried to stop people from wandering about, they were allegedly slacked by a violent mob led by the main accused Nazir and his associates.

In another similar case, on 27 April, a large mob, including women, had gathered and attacked a police team in Aurangabad and injured policemen when they tried to implement lockdown rules and prevented a large gathering in a Mosque for prayers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On April 2, a Muslim mob had surrounded the police and hurled stones at them in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh after the police asked them not to offer group namaz in a the Mosque in the Sarai Rahman area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsGujarat news, Gujarat coronavirus cases, Gujarat Mosque

Latest News

Crime

Gujarat: Unscheduled Azaan at Bhuj Mosque asks Muslims to pick up weapons and come out of their homes, 1 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested man named Mamad Abdullah Luhar had allegedly played Azaan on loudspeakers at 2.30 am in the night and had urged Muslims to 'pick up weapons and come out'.
Read more
Editor's picks

After exporting Coronavirus infection to green zone Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sends 1 lakh Covid-19 masks to UP

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has sent 1 lakh masks to the state of Uttar Pradesh for battling the scourge of coronavirus.
Read more
Opinions

Leadership is looking at adversity as an opportunity: Yogi Adityanath pushes massive labour and agricultural reforms

Abhishek Banerjee -
Coronavirus crisis has finally given the Indian state the license to cut through the license quota permit raj and implement reforms, like the UP and MP govt have implemented
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court quashes petition seeking directive to use “Physical Distancing” in place of “Social Distancing”, fines petitioner with Rs 10,000

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate B. Karthik Navayan had petitioned the Supreme to issue directives to the Government to use “Physical Distancing” in place of “Social Distancing”
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government brings ordinance, abolishes all but 4 labour laws for the next three years to boost production, business in the state

OpIndia Staff -
Only the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996, Workmen Compensation Act, 1923, Bonded Labor System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 (the right to receive timely wages), will apply in the state. The statement also said that provisions related to children and women in the labour laws will continue.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more

Connect with us

223,683FansLike
321,247FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com