Friday, April 3, 2020
Aligarh: Stone pelted on police by mob gathered at mosque for asking them to follow lockdown and not offer Namaz together

Two police personnel were injured in the incident. Three persons were arrested in the matter and the police have launched an investigation

Mob attack in Aligarh/ Image Source: Amar Ujala
In yet another act of mob attacking police personnel, a Muslim mob on Thursday surrounded the police and hurled stones at them in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh after the police asked them not to offer group namaz in a mosque, reports Times Now.

According to the reports, three people have been arrested after the mob attacked the police force in Aligarh. The police have launched an investigation following the attacks. The mosque comes under Sarai Rahman area in Bannadevi police station area of the city. Repotedly, two police personnel were injured in the incident.

According to an Amar Ujala report, on Thursday night, around 25 to 30 people arrived at the mosque in Sarai Rahman area to offer prayers defying the nationwide lockdown. Deepak Kumar, the in-charge of the Raghuveer Puri police station, got the information and reached the spot with two personnel – Shivam and Vikrant.

The police appealed to the group not to assemble outside and instead offer Namaz at their respective homes citing lockdown. However, the mob did not heed to the advice and pelted stones at them.

Speaking to media, Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava said, “These people gathered at a mosque in Bannadevi area to offer namaz. Police reached there and tried to explain to them that it is not advisable to perform community prayers when a coronavirus lockdown is in place. But the people did not heed to the advice and pelted stones at police.”

He added that the police personal had to leave the place as the public got violent. Later a larger team of police then reached the spot and made the people understand that violence will be strictly dealt with, added Srivastava. Three persons were arrested in the matter and the police have launched an investigation.

The attack on police personnel, healthcare workers continues unabated in the country at a time when these frontline workers have put their lives at stake to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, a sub-Inspector and a constable of Uttar Pradesh Police were seriously injured when a police team trying to enforce the ongoing lockdown was attacked by a group of villagers in Muzaffarnagar.

The police team was on patrol in Morna village when they saw locals gathered outside in groups. When they were asked to follow the prohibitory orders, they began pelting stones at the police and some of them even attacked the cops with iron rods, said police personnel. Two policemen were injured during the attack.

Earlier in the day, it was reported on how six Muslims associated with controversial Tablighi Jamaat had indulged in the deplorable act of walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses during their quarantine at MMG District Hospital in the city. An FIR has also been registered against these people for misbehaving with nurses and hospital staff.

In a similar incident, a Muslim mob had not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Indore, a medical team was attacked by a mob in Tatpatti Bakhal for visiting the locality to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms. Yesterday in Bengaluru, a nurse and ASHA workers were also attacked by the residents of Sadiq layout for trying to collect health details and trace symptomatic persons.

Following such heinous attacks on police personnel and healthcare workers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown

