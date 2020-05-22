‘Kashmiriyat is a scam, it is used to abuse religious minorities’: Sikh youth narrates ordeal of persecution in Muslim-majority Kashmir

The charade of ‘Kashmiriyat’, often asserted by the Islamists and the pro-Pakistan sympathisers with all the glee in Kashmir and extensively propagated by the ‘liberal-secular’ intelligentsia across the country, has yet again been exposed by the minorities living in Kashmir.

A Sikh youth named Amaan on Friday took to Twitter to share his experience of facing persecution in Muslim-majority Kashmir. Narrating his ordeal, Amaan said that ‘Kashmiriyat’ is just a scam and revealed how religious minorities are abused by Muslims in Kashmir. The Sikh youth also said that one should understand the definition of abuse in order to make sense of it.

In his tweets, Amaan narrated how he was subjected to various abuses and slurs as a kid, including being called a ‘Kafir’ (nonbeliever). Debunking the so-called idea of ‘Kashmiriyat’, he said that during his days as a student in a convent, he and other Sikh students were subjected to slurs like being called ‘sicka’ and ‘zov’ which meant “lice-infested Sikhs”.

though it’s a nice people school, I along with fellow Sikh students which were only handful in a class were name picked and called ‘sicka’ and ‘zov Sikh’ (meaning Sikhs with lice). Imagine what that does to a second grader. Does it count as abuse?

Amaan also alleged that they were usually mocked at for wearing ‘turbans’. “We were always mocked, why we carried a tomato in our patka,” Amaan said in his series of tweets.

“I have literally grown up hearing that I am kafir, you are made to feel like a second class citizen in Kashmir just because you are not Muslim,” Amaan put out his disappointment over continued ill-treatment of Sikhs in Kashmir.

Recounting an incident, Amaan said at a time when tensions in the valley escalated, the Muslims in the valley asked him hostile questions like, “What will you do when the green flag is raised”.

were fights. We were always asked what are we going to do When Green flag would be raised. Where would we go? Does this count as abuse?

In another incident during the barbaric Chittisinghpura massacre and Mehjoor Nagar massacre of Sikhs, when Islamists in the valley mass murdered Sikhs in the early 2000s, Amaan revealed how their neighbours in the uptown colonies of Srinagar, decided among themselves to occupy houses of Sikhs who leave it following the massacre.

Amaan also explained how there is an inherent prejudice against minorities, especially Sikhs in the field of education and jobs as he narrated his own experience during his examinations. He also said how Sikhs are treated differently when it comes to employment and added that Sikhs never reached top spots in Kashmir.

he showed and helped everyone but me because I was the only one who was Sikh there. Nevertheless I didn’t need his help but it was confusing for me at that time. Does this count as abuse?

He added that discrimination also extended to businesses and one of his friends was barred from serving Jhatka meat in his newly opened food cafe.

When it comes to Gurudwaras, he claimed that Gurudwaras were neglected by the local administration and in one instance Sikhs had to build a road on their own expense.

“If you are a Sikh in public transport, they will deliberately smoke to annoy you or will play religious sermons or inciting lectures on the radio. The journey from Srinagar to Baramulla once was hell. I kept patient because my dad had already told me this would happen,” said Amaan.

attention and are at the mercy of local committees. I can quote examples of gurdwaras that urged for roads for years and ultimately had to create themselves.

Amaan added that it was by default assumed that if someone was a Sikh in Kashmir, he would be automatically assumed to be siding with Kashmiris, or otherwise his life would be in danger. He added that the entire community was living in this dilemma for years and so many times the Sikh community had to condemn the army action out of pressure.

“Do you understand how you are told that you have to live in Nizam-e-Mustafa one else Kashmir is not yours. Kashmiriyat is a scam they have been selling since ages. This needs to stop,” said Amaan.

community has been living in this dilemma for years. So many times have our presidents just condemned army action and told the community secretly that it was ‘need of hour’. Do you understand the abuse?

The horrifying experience of Sikhs in the Muslim-majority Kashmir, narrated by Amaan, garnered huge social media attention on Friday, with as many as 6,300 people reacted to the post. Netizens shared plenty of other stories of ill-treatment, which they themselves had experienced in Kashmir.