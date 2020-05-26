West Bengal: Kolkata residents living without water and electricity

In the aftermath of the havoc wrought by the Cyclone Amphan in the State of West Bengal, coupled with indifference of the local administration towards the humanitarian crisis, residents of Baghajatin area in Kolkata have decided to block the roads.

Many have been suffering endlessly in the absence of both electricity and water supply for 6 days. And to add to their woes, the local administration has been indifferent to their problems. With no option left to voice their opinion, the residents of Baghajatin area have decided to block the roads as a mark of protest.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident informed, “It has been misreported in the media that the supply of electricity and water has been resumed in our area. But, for the last 6 days, we have neither electricity nor water.” Directing towards a lamp post lying unattended on the road, he conceded, “None has come to fix it.”

“A person who is suffering can only understand what we are going through. I have nothing to say. There has absolutely been no help from the administration,” the man sighed.

#WATCH: A local from Baghajatin area of Kolkata says,"It is being reported in media that electricity has been restored here but we don't have electricity & water since last 6 days. We are suffering. We haven't received any help from administration." #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/hKFk5X3Uir — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Relief work languishes in West Bengal

Days after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the state of West Bengal, the simmering tensions among the disenchanted population against the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s inept handling of the relief activities crystallised on the streets as protest mounted against the state administration for its bungled response to the catastrophe.

Several areas in the State saw angry protesters swarming the roads since Saturday against the establishment. Protests were held in prominent areas, including Behala, New Alipore, Regent Park, and Jadavpur. People put up road blockades demanding restoration of power.