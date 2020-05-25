Monday, May 25, 2020
Cyclone Amphan: Protest against West Bengal government continues as relief work languishes, deployment of Indian Army requested

An irate mob of people took to the streets of Kolkata demanding restoration of electricity, water and mobile phone coverage disrupted by Amphan. The Indian Army was called in to help the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government to deal with the aftermath of cyclone Amphan that ripped through the state

Protests in West Bengal continues as power, water still to be restored 5 days after the cyclone Amphan hit the state
Trees lay across roads in Kolkata(Source: BBC)
4

Days after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the state of West Bengal, the simmering tensions among the disenchanted population against the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s inept handling of the relief activities crystallised on the streets as protest mounted against the state administration for its bungled response to the catastrophe.

The West Bengal state government’s inefficiency in handling the crisis has raised the hackles of the residents who took to the streets to express their discontent with the Trinamool Congress’s lousy response to the extensive devastation in the wake of cyclone Amphan. Several areas in the city saw angry protesters swarming the roads since Saturday against the establishment. Protests were held in prominent areas, including Behala, New Alipore, Regent Park and Jadavpur. People put up road blockades demanding restoration of power.

Mamata Banerjee requests Centre to deploy Indian Army

An irate mob of people took to the streets of Kolkata demanding restoration of electricity, water and mobile phone coverage disrupted by Amphan. The Indian Army was called in to help the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government to deal with the aftermath of cyclone Amphan that ripped through the state, causing grievous damages to life and property, displacing thousands of people and leaving lakhs without water, electricity and sanitation. The Defence Ministry decided to send 5 columns of Indian Army to restore infrastructure in Kolkata on Saturday.

Following several protests, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee admitted her mistake and issued an apology to the people. She said, “I can apologise to you, or you can cut my head off.”

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday pinned the blame of the messed up relief work entirely on Mamata Banerjee. He alleged that the Army could have been called three days before if the Governor’s office was kept in the loop. He said that he was distressed and pained to see people suffering from the lack of basic facilities for several days and appealed the people to stay calm.

WB Home Department asserts power will be restored soon

The state Home Department on Sunday tried to placate the angry protesters by stating that power has been restored in several areas of Kolkata, one of the worst-hit by the menace of cyclone Amphan. However, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation held Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation responsible for not being able to restore the power even after 4 days since the cyclone hit the city. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation said that even 4 days after cyclone Amphan tore through the city, half of the city was still in dark.

The Home Department added that power has been restored in major parts of the following areas, including Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town, Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranghat, Gayespur and Kalyani. It also added that the efforts are underway on a warfooting to restore basic services in other areas as soon as possible and asserted that West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) are working round the clock to alleviate the sufferings endured by the people.

Cyclone Amphan: Protest against West Bengal government continues as relief work languishes, deployment of Indian Army requested

-
