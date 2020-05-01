Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the central government had first announced a 21-day lockdown and then, extended the lockdown till the 3rd of May. Now, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared that the lockdown will be extended for two weeks effective from the 4th of May 2020. However, while the lockdown has been extended in India, all activity will resume in the declared green zones.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4

Press note issued by MHA announcing the lockdown being extended in India

The note said that the MHA has issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The green zones are ones with zero confirmed cases till date or no confirmed cases for the last 21 days.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The circular also said that the classification of districts as Red, Green and Orange zones will be reviewed every week by the Ministry of Health with the States and Union Territories, as required.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been allowed in Red Zones. These include print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services etc. 👇 pic.twitter.com/qDB2YSOWRE — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 1, 2020

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been allowed in Red Zones. These include print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services etc.

However, irrespective of zones, all travel by Air, Railways and interstate travel will continue to be banned. Movement of people between 7 PM and 7 AM will also be restricted for non-essential purposes.