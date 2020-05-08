A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of the Class 12 student in Gurugram who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media. In the complaint, the father has requested the Police to file an appropriate case in the matter and investigate the case as per the law. The teen, identified as Manav Singh, was a resident of DLF Carlton Estate. Following the suicide, the phone of the boy was seized by the Police and sent it for forensic analysis.

In the complaint filed by the parent of Manav Singh, it has been alleged that he committed suicide due to the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against him on social media. The complaint says that the allegations were made to cause “large scale public shaming and acute mental harassment, disrepute and maligning the social image of my son.” The resultant shaming and the subsequent threats he received over his phone caused “immense distress, shame, fear and unbearable anxieties” which prompted him to end his life by jumping from the 11th floor of his house. The parent calls the allegations “defamatory and slanderous”.

“I request that a case of abetment of suicide be registered against all persons who have posted the said illegal post on Instagram, the platform Instagram which allowed the public dissemination of such illegal and obnoxious post which led my son to take away his life and against those who after seeing the post on Instagram or otherwise, called and threatened my son over his phone,” read the complaint.

Brother of Manav Singh speaks up

Rishi Singh, brother of Manav Singh, who committed suicide on Tuesday after being accused by a girl of sexual assault on social media, took to Instagram to claim that his brother was innocent. While defending Manav Singh, Rishi Singh narrated the circumstances that compelled his brother to take such a drastic step and urged that his innocent brother should not be held guilty for a crime he did not commit. He also mentioned that this incident has nothing to do with the ‘Boys Locker Room’ case.

Rishi said that the social media post which went viral spoke about an alleged incident that happened two years ago when Manav was about 14 or 15 years old. He claimed that the girl who made the accusations had no proofs for the same. Rishi wrote that Manav received threat calls and messages after her story went viral on social media. He said that Manav tried to defend himself in front of the girl and her friends who had accused him. He tried to convince them that he was innocent but he couldn’t handle the constant threats and believed that his side of the story would not be heard.