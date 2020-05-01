Friday, May 1, 2020
Home News Reports Oman asks all state-owned companies to fire foreign employees and appoint Omani nationals at...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Oman asks all state-owned companies to fire foreign employees and appoint Omani nationals at their place

The Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that the Omani government has assured to take care of Indian people

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Oman parliament building
Oman parliament building
2

In what can be defined as a major blow to the expatriate workers living and earning in Oman, the Gulf country has ordered the state-owned companies to fire all the foreign nationals working there. And as per the policy of Omanisation, the Omani nationals will have to be appointed at their places.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that the Omani government has assured to take care of Indian people. Also, the policy does not specifically target Indians. The MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “The policy is decades-old and is not India specific. The Omani government has assured to take care of Indians in the country. The policy does not target Indians.”

Implementation of Omanisation policy

The process is the implementation of a policy known as Omanisation that was launched during the former Sultan’s rule. Omanisation is a policy enacted by the government of Oman in 1998 which aims at replacing expatriate workers with trained Omani personnel. The Sultanate of Oman sets quotas for various industries to reach targets in terms of the percentage of Omani to foreign workers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After reaching the government-mandated goals the companies are provided with a ‘Green Card’, that means they get press attention and preferential treatment in their dealings with the government.

Around 8 Lakh Indians are stranded over there in Oman

As per estimates around 4.4 lakh of Indian workers are stranded in Oman while some other estimates say that there is a maximum of 8 lakh of Indians in Oman. The order of the firing the foreigners was issued on Wednesday as a part of the financial guidelines. The order applies to the State-run companies but there is a fear among employees that the private sector can also follow the guideline.

Mohammad Ibrar who is a Hyderabad native and Salalah-based transport supervisor said, “As of now, I am not affected by it but it would get chaotic if one day my company asks me to pack my bags and leave suddenly. The order has caused a lot of panics. Some people I know will be affected by it.”

The gulf country is already scuffling with low prices of crude oil and economic slowdown caused due to a novel coronavirus epidemic. Oman is a small energy producer and its debt has been rated as junk by major rating agencies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Oman asks all state-owned companies to fire foreign employees and appoint Omani nationals at their place

OpIndia Staff -
The Oman govt has decided to implement the Omanisation policy which calls for replacing expatriate workers with trained Omani personnel.
Read more
Government and Policy

Read what US Congress lawmaker George Holding said lauding India for supplying Hydroxychloroquine, other vital supplies to US

OpIndia Staff -
India is in the process of supplying hydroxychloroquine to 55 coronavirus-hit countries on humanitarian grounds as well as commercially
Read more
News Reports

Relief to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as EC set to hold MLC elections soon, former CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes decision

OpIndia Staff -
In a relief to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who needs to be elected as MLC, ECI decided to hold elections for the Legislative Council in Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Coronavirus patient passes away hours after Maharashtra govt had declared that his plasma therapy was successful

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday Maharashtra health minister said that first plasma therapy on a Coronavirus patient in the state was successful, the patient died later in the night
Read more
Law

Hypocrisy of Prashant Bhushan: Attacks Arnab Goswami for getting special treatment, while receiving the same special treatment himself

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Prashant Bhushan had filed a writ petition on April 30 in the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by Gujarat police for hurting of religious sentiments.
Read more
Social Media

Azaan has been stopped, kill Yogi: Man named Tanveer Khan shares post threatening the life of UP CM, deactivates account later

OpIndia Staff -
UP's additional DSP Rahul Srivastav has stated that the matter is being looked into.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia cancels lecture to be conducted by SC lawyer J Sai Deepak on ‘Minority rights’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On the morning of 30th April, Mr J Sai Deepak was informed that his online lecture was cancelled. However, there is a string of events that happened between the invite being extended to the invite being rescinded.
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more

Connect with us

222,096FansLike
311,024FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com