A local man resident of Telinipara of Hooghly district in West Bengal has alleged that Hindus has been tortured and attacked with sharp weapons and their houses were set on fire . The Telinipara area comes in Chander Nagar of Hoogly district. The area is recently in news due to communal violence.

Many BJP leaders made the same allegations. Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in charge of BJP in West Bengal criticized Mamata Banerjee by sharing one video after another.

On condition of anonymity, a Telinipara resident said that a coronavirus positive case was found in Urdi market where people of both Hindu and Muslim community live . The husband and wife are currently undergoing treatment in Kolkata . The area is located near Victoria Jute mill. Some cases of coronavirus emerged in the Urdi market, which included husband and wife. They are undergoing treatment in Kolkata.

After the detection of these cases, 20 people associated with them were sent to be quarantined. The number of testing increased in the area from the 3-4 kilometers from the area influenced by Muslims.

The local person said that the sweet shopkeeper was also found corona positive following that he was also sent for treatment. The area was declared a containment zone. Then the police barricaded and appealed to other people to follow safety norms. But a local youth informed that the Muslims keep flouting the lockdown continuously during the month of Ramzan.

The area has also been in headlines earlier due to Hindu-Muslim tensions. A factory of illegal arms was also sealed in the area earlier. It is known that Muslims have their influence there and anti-social activities are happening continuously.

Reportedly, the Muslims were enraged when the local Hindus started putting up barricades to stop the movement of the people. Quoting Ramadan, they said that those people will come and go from ‘here’ only. The local man further said this: “Recently, the Muslims were first to protest against barricading police. After this, when Hindus started barricading, taking care of their safety, they were infuriated. It was raining heavily in the area 3 days ago. Amidst the rain, many Muslims came out on the road carrying swords and other weapons. During the rains, the Hindus were chased away, their houses were attacked and vandalized. Commissioner Humayun Kabir refused to listen to the suffering Hindus. Hindu shops were looted. Suraj Sau’s utensil shop was looted.”

In fact, after Suraj Sau’s shop was looted, he asked for permission to vacate his shop as he had no means of earning left and if something happens then how will they compensate for the loss. The police did not allow him to vacate his shop that was later set on fire.

When Opindia contacted him, he confirmed this news. Soon we will be bringing separate detailed report in this regard and will explain what happened to him.

There was also a jewelry shop near the Suraj Sau’s shop that was also burnt down. Seeing this unilateral attack on Hindus, Local BJP MP Loket Chatterjee swung into action and left Kolkata to reach the violence-affected area but police barred her to enter the area.

Locket Chatterjee also put this matter on social media. The local person said that the councilor in Telinipara is a Muslim and is also influential, hence this collusion with the police. It has also been alleged that Hindus get every punishment for the actions of Muslims there.

Suddenly, the police came back in the night, took some Hindus, and took them to jail. The locals said that a friend of him was taken away by police in the same manner. Even Hindus are targeted instead of Muslims who drive out the Muslims. He said that there’s an atmosphere of fear in the environment.

Although this is not a new thing for Bengal that is happening now. Locket Chatterjee kept calling the police but the commissioner did not pick up the call. She said that those who are sitting silently for a long time, the community which is doing nothing wrong- they are under attack. She alleged that these attacks are taking place from one side only. The MP said that due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s policy of Muslim appeasement incidents like Malda are repeated again and again.

Kailash Vijayvargiya also shared a video claiming that Hindus are being targeted by the people of the same community. Smoke and smoke can be seen all around in the video. People have seen this incident even from far away on the roof.

The local police administration has blocked the internet in the area till 17 May. Opindia has also found that many such videos are being shared on social media, in which it has been said there is atrocity by Muslims there. The same trend was seen in Delhi. The atrocities were committed on Hindus while all the media networks were engaged in proving Muslims innocent. Similarly from youtube to twitter, you’ll find many such videos regarding Bengal in which the local Muslims are playing the victim. This has been done to gain attention from a particular section of media.

The locals also claimed that the local temple in the area named Sheetla Mata temple was also vandalized. Temple was also set on fire whose picture has been taken by Opindia. However, no video related to this incident has been surfacing till now. A Hindu club was also burnt and Hindus buildings were demolished.

Police told local MP Locket Chatterjee that she will not be allowed to meet victims because she will go there to do politics. They told her that the atmosphere there will be deteriorating with her departure. The people there have accused the mainstream media of bias and said that media is not showing any interest in this whole matter.

It is being said that the Muslims there do not believe in social distancing that is why there is a fear of corona within the Hindus. Whenever they take preventive measures, the Muslims oppose it.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that people should stay in their homes and do not gather in hospitals, which shows that the health system has also collapsed. In this situation, it is obvious to fear the spread of the epidemic. On one hand, it is fear of pandemic while on other it is of spreaders of a pandemic.

Many people recorded the video when the atrocities were going on. One person recorded the video and pleaded for help and told that Muslims were hurling brick, stones, and bombs at him.

One person made a video of arson saying that Hindus there have been absolutely forced and nothing is being done to stop the atrocities by Muslims, Hindus are not even being listened to. Other people also made a video showing that the police are standing and supporting the mob as well. There are also some rumors about the firing.

The helpless people shot the video and informed the public about the situation there and said that if the Hindus will still not leave the place they will be either killed by them or they’ll have to commit suicide. People criticized the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, “Mamata Banerjee is supporting us a lot! Wow, the government of Bengal.” People clearly said that the police are wearing Bengals and Muslims are firing.

In another video, people are taking an injured Hindu who has been shot. the police are alleged of shooting him. His treatment was also not arranged and he was left on his own, after which the locals are taking care of him. In the videos, people are also seen talking about meeting of police and Muslims.

The hand of a Hindu was cut off, who was suffering from unbearable pain. The Administration did not make any arrangements for his treatment. 3 days after the incident, the eyes of Mamata Banerjee opened and she has spoken of strict action against the culprits.

Till now 56 people have been arrested in the Telinipara violence case and section-144 has been imposed in the area after which the additional soldiers were camping there. At the same time, the Trinamool Supremo did not desist from playing politics and claimed that the Union ministers are causing the problem here and they have conveyed this to the Prime Minister.