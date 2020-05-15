Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports US President Donald Trump pulls out American pension fund investments worth billions of Dollars...
News Reports
Updated:

US President Donald Trump pulls out American pension fund investments worth billions of Dollars from China

Responding to the issue of Chinese companies being listed in American stock markets, US President Donald Trump said the administration was looking at the issue very seriously.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
US President Donald Trump(Source: Firstpost)
1030

In the latest escalation of tensions between the United States and China, the Donald Trump administration has decided to pull out billion dollars worth of American pension fund investments in China.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration has asked for the withdrawal of billions of dollars of pension fund investments in China.

“Billions of dollars, billions… Yeah, I pulled it back,” Trump confirmed to Fox News after he was asked about reports that the US has decided to withdraw American pension funds in Chinese investment.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Responding to the issue of Chinese companies being listed in American stock markets, US President Donald Trump said the administration was looking at the issue very seriously. President Trump added, “It’s pretty amazing but here’s the problem with that. Let’s say we do that, right? So what are they going to do? They are going to move their listing to London or someplace else. You see?” Trump said.

“Let’s say you want to get tough. You know everyone wants to be a tough guy. Look I am the toughest guy but what happens is they say ‘okay, we will move to London or we will go to Hong Kong’,” he said.

There has been some controversy in the US regarding Chinese companies like Alibaba being listed at the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. Reportedly, the Chinese companies listed at the New York Stock Exchange do not report earnings just like American companies do.

China seeking action against US lawmakers

China, which has been receiving wrath across the world for unleashing the Wuhan Voronavirus is now threatening US lawmakers for introducing legislation in the Senate proposing sanctions against China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“The Chinese government is lashing out at those who are appropriately trying to hold them accountable for intentionally misleading us about the nature of the novel coronavirus, where it was spreading and how quickly things were getting out of control. I consider their threats a badge of honour, Congressman Jim Banks said.

United States’ diplmotic war with China

China has been facing severe criticism from various other countries, more intensely from Washington over the way it handled the pandemic.

Earlier, Trump had triggered a diplomatic war with China by repeatedly referring the Novel Coronavirus as Chinese Virus. Several leaders in the United States have been highly critical of both China and WHO of their handling of the situation, accusing them of hiding vital information and underplaying the crisis at the beginning. US President Trump had also expressed doubt over the accuracy of Chinese statistics for cases and deaths. He had also said that he has ‘high degree of confidence’ that Coronavirus originated in Wuhan Institute of Virology, China.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Defence Minister Rajnath warns about non-traditional threats in the sea, commissions three new coast guard vessels

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all the agencies related to maritime security must work mutual coordination.
Read more
News Reports

FIR No. 59: Delhi Police slams The Wire for ‘dull-witted’ fake news report, says journalist was in a ‘frenzy’ to allege ‘bias and discrimination’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has slammed The Wire for a report where the far-left propagandists had accused the Police and the Judiciary of bigotry against the Muslim community.
Read more
News Reports

General Secretary of Congress student wing NSUI makes Hinduphobic remarks on Facebook, deactivates account on being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Shokit Ali Shaheen, General Secretary of NSUI posted derogatory comments about Hindus on his Facebook page
Read more
News Reports

Hooghly violence: 125 people arrested and explosives recovered, prohibitory orders revoked

OpIndia Staff -
Communal clashes ensued in West Bengal's Hooghly district after Muslims in the locality allegedly refused to follow coronavirus lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam espionage case: NIA arrests key conspirator Mohammed Haroon in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On December 30, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Visakhapatnam espionage case
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,988FansLike
332,525FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com