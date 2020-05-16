Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports Union Minister VK Singh slams Shekhar ‘Coupta’ for suggesting to plant fake news against...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Union Minister VK Singh slams Shekhar ‘Coupta’ for suggesting to plant fake news against Modi government, calls him sold out

Union Minister VK Singh also took a dig at Shekhar Gupta, by calling him 'Coupta' - an infamous buzzword often used in social media circles to define Shekhar Gupta for planting a fake coup story against the India Army when Singh was the army chief

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1074

On Friday, The Print, the media venture of Shekhar Gupta who heads the Editors Guild of India, in what seems to be a shameless admission of mainstream media being the biggest purveyor of fake news, had published an article urging liberals and opposition parties to embrace fake news in their war against Prime Minister Modi.

Calling for curbs on freedom of expression of individuals and crackdown on political opponents, The Print had suggested that the opposition parties should attack the Modi government with a chain of lies. The moral depravity to actively support the spreading of misinformation and fake news, especially by a media venture controlled by Chief of the Editor’s Guild had caused a huge furore across the social media.

Taking a note against the misinformation war by the Congress ecosystem against the ruling BJP, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, former army chief General VK Singh on Friday lambasted Shekhar Gupta for his endorsement of fake news campaign to target the Modi government.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In his tweet, Retd General VK Singh said that it is a democratic right to retweet an article that questions the government and also when the article draws parallels with other world events.

Attacking Shekhar Gupta, however, Singh said that when someone retweets an article that not only questioned the government but also slyly advised the opposition parties to peddle fake news or stifle voices in opposition-ruled states, it will be a disservice to their fraternity.

The strong response from the Union Minister came after Shekhar Gupta had himself tweeted the controversial article, which made a strong pitch for opposition parties and detractors of Modi government to indulge in a disinformation campaign to discredit their efforts.

Union Minister VK Singh also took a dig at Shekhar Gupta, by calling him ‘Coupta’ – an infamous buzzword often used in social media circles to define Shekhar Gupta for planting a fake coup story against the India Army when Singh was the army chief, and also asked him to be honest to the post of the editor even if he cannot be honest to his professions.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is pertinent to note that Shekhar Gupta, during his time as the editor of Indian Express, had come up with a conspiracy theory in 2012 claiming that two Army units had moved towards Delhi to stage a coup against the elected government in Delhi. The hit job by Shekhar Gupta and Indian Express was made to target then Chief of Army Staff General VK Singh.

Referring to Shekhar Gupta, as a ‘sold out’ journalist, General VK Singh mocked the senior journalist of living up to him name by resorting to planting fake coup stories to advising curbing speech and peddling fake news.

The attack against Shekhar Gupta comes at a time when ‘The Print‘ has emerged as a notorious fake news purveyor in recent times. The Print has been at the forefront of fighting the misinformation war against the Modi government on behalf of the opposition parties. Perhaps, the brains behind the Print have now thought that they could now try to be in relevance by mainstreaming fake news as a reality.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Data leak from Chinese military-run university suggests that coronavirus cases in China could be more than 640,000

OpIndia Staff -
A database leaked from military run National University of Defence Technology in China suggested the country could have 640,000 Coronavirus cases
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Ramzan Eid, lockdown and social distancing norms go for a toss in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands deployment of...

OpIndia Staff -
Somaiya demanded deployment of Indian Army in areas like Shivaji Nagar which are one of the worst hits with coronavirus in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Deceased Coronavirus patient cremated without informing family members kept in quarantine, informed after 4 days

OpIndia Staff -
Family of of a deceased Coronavirus patient in West Bengal says the hospital cremated the body without informing them about the death
Read more
News Reports

Under fire for selling discriminatory ‘halal only’ meat, online grocery store Big Basket makes jhatka meat available for sale

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Big Basket stoked controversy by admitting that it sells 'Halal only' meat to its customers, the online grocery store has now made jhatka meat products available for purchase.
Read more
News Reports

Indore: Video of a 6-year-old child shouting slogans to kill PM Modi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
6-year-old child shouts slogans to kill PM Modi after Coronavirus positive family member discharged from hospital, family encourage the kid
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister VK Singh slams Shekhar ‘Coupta’ for suggesting to plant fake news against Modi government, calls him sold out

OpIndia Staff -
Taking a note against the misinformation war by the Congress ecosystem against the ruling BJP, senior party leader and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways - Retd General VK Singh on Friday lambasted 'journalist' Shekhar Gupta for his endorsement of fake news campaign to target the Modi government.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
News Reports

‘Activist’ Rehana Fathima, who had tried to desecrate Sabarimala temple, sacked from her job at BSNL

OpIndia Staff -
For 18 months, Rehana Fathima was under suspension after BSNL had received complaints from the public about her abusive posts
Read more
News Reports

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print urges opposition parties to spread fake news to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
An article on The Print argues that liberals should spread fake news in their war on Prime Minister Modi.
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Editor's picks

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Citing his alleged harassment and suffering as the reason, Dutt has written, "I decided to take the drastic step to highlight genuine problems faced by honest officers in West Bengal, and other parts of India."
Read more

Connect with us

226,080FansLike
333,118FollowersFollow
235,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com