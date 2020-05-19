Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Home News Reports EXCLUSIVE: Petition in Calcutta HC alleges mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis by West Bengal govt,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

EXCLUSIVE: Petition in Calcutta HC alleges mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis by West Bengal govt, state objects to inspection by Union Home Ministry

Senior Advocate Y.J.Dastoor, appearing for the Union Government said that the Home Ministry is prepared to visit West Bengal, inspect the prevailing conditions and file a report regarding the same.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Petition in Calcutta High Court alleges mismanagement in handling coronavirus crisis by West Bengal government
Image Credit: Deccan Herald
107

A petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court expressing grievances regarding the alleged mismanagement of the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis by the West Bengal government. The petition was filed by one Kabir Shankar Bose. Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, the Chief Justice of the said court, has directed the state government to file a report in response to the allegations made in the petition. The next hearing in the matter has been fixed on the 26th of May, 2020.

Senior Advocate Y.J.Dastoor, appearing for the Union Government said that the Home Ministry is prepared to visit West Bengal, inspect the prevailing conditions and file a report regarding the same. Kishore Dutta, the Advocate General appearing for the state government, took objection to the suggestion made by Dastoor.

The order states, “Learned Advocate General appearing for the State submits that earlier a Central Team had visited the State and had spent several weeks inspecting various areas. Sufficient materials were gathered by that team. Hence, no further visit by any Central Team is necessary.” “Any further visit by a Central Team would, in effect, be a roving enquiry only to find fault with the State Administration, if possible,” it added.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The advocate for the Union Home Ministry replied that the earlier team was an inter-ministerial team. However, now, the team will consist of members from the Home Ministry only. The Court ruled that since the Home Ministry offered to file a report in the matter, then it should be filed on or before the next date of hearing. However, it was clarified that if any team of the Home Ministry decides to visit West Bengal, it will be in accordance to its own will and not due to the order passed by the Court.

Mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis by West Bengal government

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has been accused of covering up the extent of the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the state by various quarters. The Health Services Association, West Bengal had spoken out against the manner in which the state administration is collecting the samples for the COVID-19 tests. The doctors said that the manner in which the samples are being currently collected might lead to false negatives and thereby, result in under-reporting of the actual number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases in the state.

Earlier, it was reported that every night, special teams of cops and paramedics dispose of bodies of coronavirus victims across Bengal. A special incinerator has been created close to a highway that connects Kolkata with the Sundarbans where workers are disposing of a large number of bodies every day. Over 100 videos showing slugfests between cops and local residents over such silent cremation using kerosene and other fuels have surfaced on social media platforms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termswest bengal corona cases

Latest News

News Reports

Congress blames BJP for posters declaring Kamal Nath and his son as missing in Chhindwara, BJP denies allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Posters stating former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath as 'missing' have been spotted in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Prove your allegations or face legal action’: Folk singer Malini Awasthi to Congress IT cell worker after he maligns her and her IAS officer...

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming Gaurav Pandhi over incendiary attack against her family, Malini Awasthi accused he was maligning her for dirty politics
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Petition in Calcutta HC alleges mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis by West Bengal govt, state objects to inspection by Union Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
A petition in the Calcutta HC expressed grievances regarding the alleged mismanagement of the Coronavirus crisis by the West Bengal government.
Read more
News Reports

Know about Turkish TV series Ertugrul that Rana Ayyub and Pakistanis are binge-watching

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim world is drooling over Resurrection: Ertugrul, based on the father of the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

In the list of 1049 buses provided by Congress, 31 are three-wheelers, 69 ambulances/trucks and details of 70 vehicles unknown: UP government

OpIndia Staff -
Congress had sent a list of over 1000 buses to the UP government seeking permission to ferry migrant workers to their respective home towns
Read more
Opinions

Harassment of OpIndia and its Editors: A note from the CEO, Rahul Roushan

Rahul Roushan -
In the last few days, you would have noticed that we were the target of a coordinated attack from the usual suspects as well as from some unusual corners.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more

Connect with us

226,890FansLike
342,130FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com