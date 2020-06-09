Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s effigy burnt in protest after Pak-sponsored terrorists kill Kashmiri Hindu Sarpanch Ajay Pandita

Members of the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha staged protests in Jammu on Tuesday against the assassination of the Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita who was shot dead by terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF) in the South Kashmir’s Anantnag. Angry members of the political wing also burnt the effigy of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ajay Pandita was cremated in Jammu on Tuesday. At the same, angered by this political killing the youth wing members staged protests in Jammu. As per reports, state President BJYM Arun Dev Singh said that Pakistani terrorists killed an elected Sarpanch out of frustration. “We have staged this protest against Imran Khan and terrorists,” he said. He also requested another surgical strike to flush out the terrorists in the Pakistan-sponsored terror camps.

Arun Dev Singh said that as long as the tricolor is waving in the valley each and every nationalist is standing with the family. In these protests, the protestors also demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi carry out a surgical strike against these terror groups operating in Kashmir valley.

Sarpanch was shot dead on Monday

The Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was shot dead by the unidentified terrorists in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. As per reports, he had been to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area was cordoned off soon after the shooting.

Notably, the incident happened hours after the security forces eliminated 4 terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A cache of arms and ammunition had been retrieved from the slain terrorists.

Pakistan backed terror group claimed responsibility for the killing

Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the assassination of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in South Kashmir. Ajay Pandita was an elected Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora in Anantnag.

TRF is another proxy name being used for Lashkar-e-Taiba. As per reports, the new group, a new propaganda machine for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, has been active for the last few months. Though it claims to be ‘secular’, many experts have stated that the group is just one of the proxy names being used by Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The terrorist group issued a statement in which it warned that no ‘political stooge’ who stands with the ‘occupational regime’ will be spared. The Statement of the terror group said, “No political stooge/collaborator who stands alongside the occupational regime will be spared. Ajay Pandita Sarpanch was one of these political leeches who tarnish the image of Jammu and Kashmir. These are the main reason for our occupational regimes to stay on our land the JK.”