Sunday, June 28, 2020
Updated:

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on, China, Chinese virus and Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah/ Image Source: ANI
Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles, one against the Chinese coronavirus, the deadly disease originating from China that has gripped the world to the one at border in Ladakh.

HM Amit Shah was speaking to news agency ANI Editor Smita Prakash where he took on China’s aggression in Ladakh, the Chinese coronavirus as well as opposition, especially Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the government ready for a robust debate in the Parliament on the recent violent standoff in Ladakh with China and challenged the Congress party to also discuss the India-China relations since 1962 on the floor of the Parliament.

Speaking to news agency ANI Editor Smita Prakash, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government was fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it was painful when a former president of such a big political party indulges in shallow-minded politics at a time of crisis. “No one is afraid of discussion, but when the soldiers of the country are fighting and the government has taken a strong stand and taking steps, at that time, then at such a time one shouldn’t give statements that make Pakistan and China happy,” he said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s constant attack on the Modi government over the current India-China stand-off, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China. The Home Minister also asserted that the government was prepared for a debate in Parliament where a discussion can also be held from the 1962 India-China war onwards till now.

“Yes we are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it does pain when a former President of such a big political party does “ochi rajiniti” (shallow-minded politics) at a time of problems. It is a matter of self-introspection for him and Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me. It is a matter of concern for Congress that the hashtag of their leader is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis,” added Amit Shah.

“Parliament honi hai, charcha karni hai to aaiye, karenge. 1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein. Koi nahi darta charcha se. Jab jawan sangharsh kar rahe hain, sarkar thos kadam utha rahi hai,uss waqt Pak aur China ko khushi ho aisi statements nahi deni chahiye.” (There will be parliament (session). If you want to discuss, we will. Let all be discussed from 1962 to today. No one is afraid of discussion. But when the soldiers of the country are making efforts, the government is taking solid steps after taking a stand. At that time, making statements that please Pakistan and China, this should not be done),” he said.

When asked regarding the current stand-off between India and China, the Union Home Minister said that it was not the appropriate time to comment on the situation at the LAC and that “briefings were on going and if the need arose, he would answer.”

He further said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles, one against the Chinese virus and other against the Chinese intrusion on Indian soil.

The Home Minister’s sharp response to the Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi comes after the former Congress President had politicised the ongoing stand-off between the two countries and attacked the Modi government over their silence on the issue critical to national security.

Rahul Gandhi posted a video and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell “the truth” as several accounts were saying that China has made incursions in Eastern Ladakh. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi had accused Prime Minister of “publicly supporting” China’s claim and had termed him as “Surender Modi” while alleging that “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing shallow-minded politics and making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China.
