Wednesday, June 24, 2020
“Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait”: BJP chief JP Nadda takes a dig at Congress over LAC standoff

"A rejected and ejected dynasty is not equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests", Nadda tweeted

OpIndia Staff

BJP President JP Nadda takes a jibe at Congress, says the launch of 'the scion' for the nth time can wait amidst simmering tensions with China
JP Nadda and Rahul Gandhi
71

In a cutting remark against the Congress party and its former president–Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda said that the party has misconceptions of opposition being itself and at the time of unity and expressing solidarity with the forces, Congress is once again indulging in relaunching their ‘scion’ for the nth time.

“A rejected and ejected dynasty is not equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait,” said Mr Nadda in a series of tweets.

He further tweeted that ‘one dynasty’ and its ‘courtiers’ have “grand delusions” about opposition being one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative, Nadda tweeted while taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Congress supporters.

The BJP chief further added that the Opposition has all the rights to ask questions of the government and the government did answer all of them in the All-Party Meet (APM) convened by PM Modi a few days ago. However, he added that “one family was an exception. Any guesses who?” alluding to the Gandhi family. He also added that other opposition parties extended their support and tendered their suggestions to the government in the APM.

Launching a stinging attack against the Gandhi family, Nadda claimed India lost thousands of square kilometres of land due to “misadventures of one dynasty”. “The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them, he said while adding the report about the Siachen glacier to back his assertions.

Congress alleges government of mismanagement

The withering remarks by JP Nadda came on the heels of a strong-worded statement by the Congress Working Committee(CWC) which slammed the government on the mismanagement of not just the India-China standoff along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh but also for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attacking the central government, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA Government and the wrong policies pursued by it.”

