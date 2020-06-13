All is not well in the United States of America. Th death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police has unleashed uninhibited anarchy across the country. The looting and rioting appears to have died down largely, however, autonomous zones are coming up across the country, the first among them being CHAZ. The entry to some of these zones declare that those who enter are leaving the USA.

The first one to come up was in Seattle. It called itself the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Along expected lines, things did not go according to plan. Their food was stolen by the homeless people they invited and a ‘warlord’ took over the place and he enforced his will upon the populace with help from his armed militia.

Now, fights appear to be breaking out among the people who established the autonomous zone. And the protesters do not wish for the fights to be recorded as it might harm the reputation of CHAZ. It’s unclear how the disputes will be settled since the Police is not permitted at the scene. The possibility of unmitigated violence in the are is, thus, very high.

An angry protester demanded we not record fighting incidents. Said if it gets out onto the internet, it might give CHAZ a bad name (@Julio_Rosas11)



This was a mix of protesters trying to keep the peace as others chased a man out after another fight: pic.twitter.com/6DyTxjSyjU — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 13, 2020

A lot of jokes are also being made by the supposed farm that has been set up by the protesters to grow their own food. From the state of the farms, it is quite evident that none of them have any clue about farming at all. We cannot verify whether these images are authentic or not but they are being circulated widely on social media.

Such autonomous zones are now coming up across the United States. A new zone has come up at the University of Chicago Police Department, as per journalist Andy Ngo. Protesters there are apparently urinating and defecating inside a tent.

Image Credit: Andy Ngo/Twitter

Manuals are also being distributed at autonomous zones, Ngo has reported. The manual provides instructions on the effective use of human shiellds, barricades and how to make weapons using light bulbs.

This manual was given out at the autonomous zone. It provides instruction on how to use human shields, create barricades & make weapons using lightbulbs. “We will take whatever measures are necessary both to destroy this world as quickly as possible & to create the world we want” pic.twitter.com/291aHVcG0s — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

An autonomous zone is also being set up at Asheville, North Carolina. Attempts are also being made to establish one at Nashville, Tennessee. Graffiti inside CHAZ also reportedly speaks of the goal to ‘End Amrica’ and ‘Kill The Cop’. Seattle Police also maintains that also sorts of violent crimes are occurring in the area but they are unable to reach the victims.

It is unclear how any of this will end. The protesters have the backing of the Democrat political establishment as the latter is too afraid of offending their voters. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has deemed these protesters to be domestic terrorists but the Mayor of Seattle insists that all is well even as protesters have literally established an autonomous zone within the city.