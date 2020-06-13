Saturday, June 13, 2020
Home News Reports Trouble in Paradise: Citizens of 'autonomous zones' within the USA excrete in tents, farms...
News Reports
Updated:

Trouble in Paradise: Citizens of ‘autonomous zones’ within the USA excrete in tents, farms unlikely to yield any fruits for leftist secessionists

A lot of jokes are also being made by the supposed farm that has been set up by the protesters to grow their own food. From the state of the farms, it is quite evident that none of them have any clue about farming at all.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The CHAZ farm isn't going very well
Image Credit: Twitter
113

All is not well in the United States of America. Th death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police has unleashed uninhibited anarchy across the country. The looting and rioting appears to have died down largely, however, autonomous zones are coming up across the country, the first among them being CHAZ. The entry to some of these zones declare that those who enter are leaving the USA.

The first one to come up was in Seattle. It called itself the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Along expected lines, things did not go according to plan. Their food was stolen by the homeless people they invited and a ‘warlord’ took over the place and he enforced his will upon the populace with help from his armed militia.

Now, fights appear to be breaking out among the people who established the autonomous zone. And the protesters do not wish for the fights to be recorded as it might harm the reputation of CHAZ. It’s unclear how the disputes will be settled since the Police is not permitted at the scene. The possibility of unmitigated violence in the are is, thus, very high.

A lot of jokes are also being made by the supposed farm that has been set up by the protesters to grow their own food. From the state of the farms, it is quite evident that none of them have any clue about farming at all. We cannot verify whether these images are authentic or not but they are being circulated widely on social media.

Such autonomous zones are now coming up across the United States. A new zone has come up at the University of Chicago Police Department, as per journalist Andy Ngo. Protesters there are apparently urinating and defecating inside a tent.

Image Credit: Andy Ngo/Twitter

Manuals are also being distributed at autonomous zones, Ngo has reported. The manual provides instructions on the effective use of human shiellds, barricades and how to make weapons using light bulbs.

An autonomous zone is also being set up at Asheville, North Carolina. Attempts are also being made to establish one at Nashville, Tennessee. Graffiti inside CHAZ also reportedly speaks of the goal to ‘End Amrica’ and ‘Kill The Cop’. Seattle Police also maintains that also sorts of violent crimes are occurring in the area but they are unable to reach the victims.

It is unclear how any of this will end. The protesters have the backing of the Democrat political establishment as the latter is too afraid of offending their voters. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has deemed these protesters to be domestic terrorists but the Mayor of Seattle insists that all is well even as protesters have literally established an autonomous zone within the city.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAntifa farm

Trending now

Media

The ‘protests’ that burnt the nation: How American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan’s The Wire collaborated with anti-CAA ‘protesters’

K Bhattacharjee -
The passage of the CAA in both the Houses of the Parliament unleashed a spree of violence across the whole country.
Read more
News Reports

Amethi boy puts up ‘house for sale’ board after Muslims attack the family, SP orders probe after local police refused to act

OpIndia Staff -
"We want to sell our house to move to a safe place", says Hindu boy in Amethi after the family came under attack from Muslims
Read more

How The Hindu justified not publishing anything other than the Left agenda and chided a reader in the process

Media S. Sudhir Kumar -
Reader gets chided for asking the Readers' Editor to ensure that The Hindu publishes the opinions from all sides and not restrict itself to “left-leaning commentators”.

Truth about the ‘haunted’ park in Jhansi, UP, where people alleged ‘ghosts’ were exercising on a swing that moved on its own

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Jhansi Police said that the grease ensures that the swing keeps moving for a short while after its movement has once been initiated.

Whatsapp group formed on Feb 25th to retaliate against Muslim mobs during anti-Hindu Delhi riots, chargesheet filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February.

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

Opinions Jinit Jain -
The Wire recently published an article in which corrective action against women anti-CAA protesters such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others were defended by accusing the Modi government of espousing patriarchal authoritarianism

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
News Reports

Police demolish Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu following objections by Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tamil Nadu police demolish a Hindu temple after Muslims in the area objected to renovation work done in the temple
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad sneaks out of his hideout, offers namaaz in Abu Bakr mosque

OpIndia Staff -
CCTV footage captures Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad visiting a mosque to offer namaaz on Friday
Read more
News Reports

“Muslim mob set the house on fire, ransacked shops and looted jewellery”: Narrates Pooja, Dalit victim of the communal clashes in Jaunpur

OpIndia Staff -
Dalit victim of communal strife in Jaunpur, Pooja claimed that Muslim mob ran riot attacking and pillaging shops, houses in the Dalit colony
Read more
News Reports

Trouble in Paradise: Citizens of ‘autonomous zones’ within the USA excrete in tents, farms unlikely to yield any fruits for leftist secessionists

OpIndia Staff -
The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zon (CHAZ) was the first autonomous zone to come up in the USA as leftists take control of streets.
Read more
News Reports

Zoom admits to blocking activists and ending meetings on the request of Chinese govt, to make changes to enable blocking participants in particular countries...

OpIndia Staff -
Zoom admitted terminating accounts outside mainland China and shutting down their meetings on request of Chinese government.
Read more
Media

The ‘protests’ that burnt the nation: How American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan’s The Wire collaborated with anti-CAA ‘protesters’

K Bhattacharjee -
The passage of the CAA in both the Houses of the Parliament unleashed a spree of violence across the whole country.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru shows the way to fight Coronavirus to other Metropolitan Cities

OpIndia Staff -
The capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru, has also reported the highest recovery rate (51.5%) amongst other metropolitan cities.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal Parliament’s lower house passes amendment to include the controversial new map: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal lower house of parliament on Saturday passed an amendment to include a new map including Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in the constitution of the country.
Read more
News Reports

Union Health Ministry releases new Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19, adds two new symptoms that are observed before respiratory issues

OpIndia Staff -
New MoHFW protocol for COVID-19 says that Loss of smell and loss of taste occurs before the respiratory symptoms in Coronavirus patients
Read more
Government and Policy

Delhi HC takes suo moto cognisance of non-payment of salary to Resident Doctors in MCD hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi HC took suo moto cognisance of the matter after various news reports claimed that salaries of resident doctors of MCD were withheld from the last 3 months
Read more
News Reports

US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard urges Hindu students to find solace in Bhagavad Gita amidst such testing times

OpIndia Staff -
Tulsi Gabbard said that success could not be defined by the happiness one derived through service to the society.
Read more

Connect with us

230,694FansLike
373,415FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com