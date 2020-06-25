A day after riots accused Safoora Zargar was granted bail under ‘humanitarian consideration’, two other Jamia students have been called for questioning by the Delhi Police for their alleged role in the anti-CAA protests and the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

According to the reports, two Jamia students Suyash Tripathi and Arsalan Ahmed had been called by Delhi Police on Wednesday and were questioned regarding their involvement in the anti-CAA protests and the conspiracy behind the Anti-Hindu riots that claimed more than 50 lives.

The two persons from the Jamia Millia Islamia university had been sent notices to appear before the Delhi Police’s crime branch. Suyash Tripathi is a law student while Arsalan Ahmed is from the Department of Social Studies.

The controversial Jamia Millia Unversity has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests and was also the epicentre of the large scale violence in the national capital.

Arrests made in the case so far

For their involvement in the Anti-CAA riots and the subsequent Anti-Hindu riots, several students from Jamia Millia University and other ultra-left activists have been booked by the Delhi police.

The President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Jamia Millia Islamia University students Asif Iqbal Tanha, Gulfisha Khatoon, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, former student leader Umar Khalid have also been charged under the anti-terror law in the case.

Far-left ‘Pinjra Tod’ activist Natasha Narwal was also booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February that left 53 people dead and more than 400 injured.