In a shocking incident, a TikTok celebrity named Shivani, from Rohtak, Haryana, was brutally murdered by her friend and neighbour Arif, who after allegedly killing her, hid Shivani’s dead body in her own beauty parlour in TDI City in Kundli, Haryana. Shivani’s family alleged unrequited love and obsession as the motive of the crime. Based on Shivani’s father’s complaint, Rohtak police has filed a case against Arif and have been trying to catch him.

According to reports, when Shivani’s another friend and co-worker, Neeraj, opened the salon on June 28th morning, he smelt something unpleasant. On searching, he found Shivani’s dead body hidden inside a bed in one room. Reportedly, Neeraj, who use to also stay in the salon, had been sleeping on the same bed under which Shivani’s dead body was found. It was there for the last two days, but Neeraj only realised on June 28th morning after he got the foul smell.

TikTok star Shivani had over 1 lakh 75 thousand followers

Shivani, who had almost 1 lakh 75 thousand followers on the video-sharing app was found strangulated at her salon. Police confirmed that Sivani’s mobile phone was also missing. After her family found out that Shivani had been brutally murdered, they lodged a complaint against her friend and neighbour Arif.

Reportdely, a video has been posted from Shivani’s TikTok account merely 7 to 8 hours before her dead body was recovered from her salon.

Shivani’s family alleged unrequited love and obsession as the motive behind the murder

According to Shivani’s father Vinod, the accused Arif earlier lived in Piyau Maniyari where Shivani was currently living with her family in a rented apartment, had been obsessively hounding her for quite some time but she had spurned all his advances. He furthered that when Shivani stopped speaking to the accused, he started harassing her. For the last 15 days, Shivani and Arif had been regularly quarrelling over this, the family also revealed.

According to reports, Arif had gone to meet Shivani at her salon, ‘Touch and Care’ on June 26th, the day Shivani was murdered. Shivani had also told her sister, Shweta, on the phone that Arif had come to meet her in the salon and she was talking to him.

On the day of the murder (June 26th), when Shivani did not return home until late at night, Shivani’s sister Bharti, reportedly, received a Whatapp message from Shivani’s phone which read that she was in Haridwar, and would return on Tuesday. However, her dead body was found hidden in her own salon two days later. It is being alleged that Arif who had strangulated Shivani and hid her dead body in the salon itself, had sent the message to Shivani’s sister from her phone.

Shivani’s mother Geeta, confirmed that Arif was harassing Shivani for the last three years. She said that they had once lodged a complaint against Arif, after which the police had caught him and beaten him up and made him apologise to Shivani. The family alleged that Arif has now murdered Shivani to avenge that incident.

