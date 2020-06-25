A 16-year-old TikTok star, Siya Kakkar, who had an immense fan following on the popular social media app, died by suicide, informed the Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani. The fashion photographer took to Instagram to confirm the news. The news of Kakkar’s death was broken to him by the head of Kakkar’s talent management agency, Arjun Sarin.

Viral took to Instagram to write: “Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide. Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this.

Siya Kakkar was immensely popular on social media

The 16-year-old who has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok and almost 1,29,000 followers on Instagram was known for her dance videos. According to reports, Siya had posted her last TikTok video on Wednesday evening, merely 24 hours before she committed suicide. She had also shared a dance video on her Instagram story around the same time.

According to reports, the family has demanded a detailed police investigation into Siya Kakkar’s death.

The news of the TikTok star’s death comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June the 14th 2020. As per reports, he was found hanging at his home in Bandra.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide

Soon after the news of his death, Sushant’s family had alleged foul play. His maternal uncle had claimed that his nephew was, in fact, murdered. Sushant’s brother-in-law who is a senior police officer in Haryana had alleged foul play and has sought a thorough investigation into the case. Even media and social media had been abuzz with a lot of discussions, and speculations over his death. Many reports and persons associated with the film fraternity had alleged that he was a victim of lobbying and nepotism rampant in Bollywood.