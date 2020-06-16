Tuesday, June 16, 2020
India joins Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as founding members with US, UK and EU among others

Apart from India, countries like the US, UK, UE, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zeland, Republic of Korea, and Singapore have also joined the initiative.

India joins GPAI as a founding member
India Joins GPAI Courtesy: Analytics India Magazine
2

In a massive development, India has joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI or Gee-Pay) as a founding member.

Informing about the event, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, “Delighted to announce that India has joined the Global Partnership or #GPAI today as a founding member. This multi-stakeholder international partnership will promote responsible and human-centric development and use of AI.”

The Indian Government stated, “By joining GPAI as a founding member, India will actively participate in the global development of Artificial Intelligence, leveraging its experience around the use of digital technologies for inclusive growth.”

The statement further added, “In collaboration with partners and international organizations, GPAI will bring together leading experts from industry, civil society, governments, and academia to collaborate to promote responsible evolution of AI and will also evolve methodologies to show how AI can be leveraged to better respond to present global crisis around COVID-19.”

The initiative is aimed at guiding responsible development, and usage of Artificial intelligence, grounded in Human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth supporting research and AI-related priorities.

Recently, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the national AI portal to bring together the best ideas and resources that can be used in various sectors and across industries.

Apart from India, countries like the US, UK, UE, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zeland, Republic of Korea, and Singapore have also joined the initiative. The secratariat of GPAI will take place in Headquarters of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

