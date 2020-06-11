The Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a huge narco-terror module evidently sponsored by Pakistan in Kupwara. Reportedly, three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been arrested along with the drugs and loads of cash in Handwara division.

Handwara Police (J&K) today busted a huge Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module. 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates were arrested, they were in touch with Pak handlers. 21 kg heroin, Indian currency with the value of Rs 1.34 Crores seized: SP Handwara Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy pic.twitter.com/4iMSdOCbTG — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

SP of Handwara Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy said the module was under operation to establish Lashkar-e-Taiba’s terror activity in the Jammu and Kashmir. The police are describing it as one of the massive exposures.

While speaking to media, Handwara SP said, “The three, who were arrested, were peddling drugs to financially help the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. It’s a very big hawala racket where the money is transferred without money movement and financed for terrorist activities.”

Reportedly, all the operatives nabbed have been identified. The prime accused is identified as Iftikhar Indrabi. He is a notorious drug smuggler in the valley and is already slammed with several FIRs.

The SP informed, “The second man is his son-in-law Momin Peer and the third is Iqbal-ul-Islam. More arrests are going to take place in this module.”