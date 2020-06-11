Thursday, June 11, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module busted in Handwara, three terrorists nabbed

It's a very big hawala racket where the money is transferred without money movement and financed for terrorist activities

OpIndia Staff

Drugs recovered in Handwara courtesy: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a huge narco-terror module evidently sponsored by Pakistan in Kupwara. Reportedly, three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been arrested along with the drugs and loads of cash in Handwara division.

SP of Handwara Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy said the module was under operation to establish Lashkar-e-Taiba’s terror activity in the Jammu and Kashmir. The police are describing it as one of the massive exposures.

While speaking to media, Handwara SP said, “The three, who were arrested, were peddling drugs to financially help the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. It’s a very big hawala racket where the money is transferred without money movement and financed for terrorist activities.”

Reportedly, all the operatives nabbed have been identified. The prime accused is identified as Iftikhar Indrabi. He is a notorious drug smuggler in the valley and is already slammed with several FIRs.

The SP informed, “The second man is his son-in-law Momin Peer and the third is Iqbal-ul-Islam. More arrests are going to take place in this module.”

