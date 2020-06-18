Thursday, June 18, 2020
Updated:

PM Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to create rural infrastructure and provide employment to returned migrant workers

The scheme will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand, with a resource of Rs. 50,000 crore.

Raju Das

After announcing a slew of measures under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to revive the economy following the Coronavirus lockdown and slowdown in the economy, the Narendra Modi govt is bringing a mega rural works schemes to generate employment in rural India. The ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ aimed at providing jobs to migrant workers who have returned to their home states will be launched by prime minister Narendra Modi on 20 June through Video-Conference.

The scheme will be implemented in 116 districts in six states, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odish. According to a statement issued by the govt of India, the campaign will run for 125 days on a mission mode. The scheme will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand, with a resource of Rs. 50,000 crore.

116 districts in the 6 states, which have more than 25,000 migrant workers returned from other states, have been selected for the compaign. The campaign will be implemented in a coordinated manner among 12 different ministries and departments, which include Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture.

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will create durable infrastructure in the areas where it will be implemented, apart from creating employment opportunities for workers.  This is expected to boost the livelihood opportunities in rural India.

