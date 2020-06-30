Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Updated:

Social media account of an opera singer being censored due to his resemblance with Chinese President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff

Social media accounts of Liu Keqing censored due to similarity to Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping and Liu Keqing Courtesy: Nytimes
3

A well-known opera singer living in Berlin who bears a striking resemblance to the President of China Xi Jinping is repeatedly being censored on social media. As per reports, the account of Liu Keqing, 63, on the Chinese Tik-Tok like Douyin was locked by the Chinese authorities for allegedly violating the ‘leader’s looks’.

Liu Keqing posted a video on May 10 claiming that his social media handles are being censored due to profile picture violations. Liu Keqing used to share singing tutorials on his 41,000 follower Douyin account since 2019.

Reportedly, he wrote, “Dear friends, my Douyin account has been reported and banned because of my profile picture’s violation. I have provided my identification materials again, and I am currently waiting for approval. This is the third time that my account has been banned because of ‘image violation.”

In a conversation with New York times, Liu Keqing said that he had opened another Douyin account before but it was suddenly deleted by the authorities because the profile picture had resemblance with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, Liu Keqing is still active on his social media platforms but many comments on his videos appear to remain blocked.

Other Dopplegangers of Xi Jinping

In fact, Mr. Liu is not the only doppelganger of Xi Jinping, last year a food vendor in China became an internet sensation because he looked much like the Chinese President. Videos emerged in December showing a Chinese man serving pork buns and smiling and waves at the camera was highly resembling with President Xi Jinping.

Xi’s Doppleganger
courtesy: The jj report

China is accused of over-protecting the image of President Xi Jinping after it banned Winnie-The Pooh because some netizens compared President Xi with the cartoon character in 2017.

