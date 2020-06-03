Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Netizens offer Vir Das money to mock Islam and its prophet after comedian declines open challenge saying he does not crack jokes for free

Vir Das has not responded yet to the offer of payment for his services as a comedian should he crack jokes on Islam and its prophet.

OpIndia Staff

Vir Das offered money to mock Islam and prophet
Image Credit: YouTube
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das. On Tuesday, Solanki threw an open challenge at the comedian to joke about ‘Izlam’ and the ‘Pròphet’ in his comedy acts. Vir das carefully skirted away from the challenge saying that he does not crack jokes for free and suggested that Solanki check out his shows on Netflix.

The inadvertent affect of the comedian’s tweet has been that people are now offering him money to go through with the challenge. People are coming forward and offering him to crack jokes on the Muslim community as a challenge.

Ramesh Solanki himself has assured Vir Das payment for his services should he take up the challenge. He also told the comedian to send him the links where he can find jokes on Islam and its prophet, he said that he already has a Netflix subscription and promised to buy 10 more should Vir Das take up the promise.

Vir Das has not responded yet to the offer of payment for his services as a comedian should he crack jokes on Islam and its prophet. It’s not clear whether he will take up the challenge or not but given the fate that befalls those who mock or criticise Islam, like Charlie Hebdo, it will not be surprising if he doesn’t. It appears Hinduism is made the butt of jokes because there is no apparent threat to one’s life.

Vir Das is a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has been heavily criticised by people on social media for his hypocrisy and nonsensical criticism of the ruling dispensation.

