Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Home News Reports Bahuda Yatra: Lord Jagannath in Puri is returning to his temple today, read about...
VarietyCulture and HistoryNews Reports
Updated:

Bahuda Yatra: Lord Jagannath in Puri is returning to his temple today, read about the festival and rituals associated

Niladri Bije, the final ritual where the deities are taken back to the Ratna Singhasana ('Gemstone Throne' in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple) will be conducted on 4th July to conclude the Ratha Yatra festival for this year.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bahuda Yatra
Image Credit: Odisha Bytes
38

On the auspicious day of Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balbhadra and sister Devi Subhadra have begun their return journey to Shree Mandir from the Gundicha temple. The Jagannath Rath Yatra of Puri was commenced on 23rd June this year with a limited number of servitors amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The return journey or Bahuda Yatra will also have a limited number of servitors and is being conducted without the gathering of devotees or the general public.

The word Bahuda means ‘return’ in Odia.

After spending nine days in his aunt’s home, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will return to their abode in the Puri temple today in their grand Rathas. Shree Mandir administration released the Yatra schedule according to which Bahuda Pahandi commenced at 8 AM and will continue till 10 AM. After that, Chera Panhara will take place between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, followed by the Bahuda Yatra.

Chhera Pahanra is the ritual where the Gajapati, the king of Utkala (Odisha’s ancient name) sweeps the Rathas of the Lord, a symbolic ritual conveying the meaning that Lord Jagannath is the true ruler of Odisha and the kind only serves under him.

Bahuda Yatra and associated rituals

There are many rituals involved in Bahuda Yatra. Mangal Aarti takes place early morning around 4:00 AM as the first ritual. After that, the priests perform Tadap Lagi and Rosa Homa. It takes around 30 minutes to complete both rituals and they are followed by Abakash and the Puja of Surya Dev. Before the Yatra, the priests worship the gatekeepers of the Lord Jagannath, known as Dwarpala Puja. It is followed by the Gopal Ballav and Sakala Dhupa that continues for about an hour. After that, the Senapatalagi ritual is performed. This is the time when chariots will begin their journey back to Shree Mandir.

The three grand Rathas will be pulled by servitors who have been already tested for COVID-19 cleared for the ceremony. The Yatras continue till afternoon and the Rathas are halted before the temple for two days. ‘Suna Besha’, where the three deities are decorated with a lot of gold ornaments, will take place on 2nd July, and Adhara Pana, on 3rd July. Niladri Bije, the final ritual where the deities are taken back to the Ratna Singhasana (‘Gemstone Throne’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple) will be conducted on 4th July to conclude the Ratha Yatra festival for this year.

File image of the Suna Besha or Rajarajeswar Besha, where the deities are adorned with hundreds of kgs of gold, via pragativadi

A victory of temple traditions

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is an age-old tradition. Every year thousands of devotees reach Puri to take part in the Yatra. Devotees pull three giant wooden chariots. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only a limited number of people participated in the Rath Yatra. The Supreme Court of India banned the Rath Yatra in 18th June but later allowed the Yatra on 22nd June after widespread outrage and the temple administration’s assurance that the Yatra will be held without public gathering. The court asked the temple administration, state government, and central government to work together and ensure all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health are imposed during the Yatra.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRatha Yatra Puri, Bahuda Yatra Puri, Lord Jagannath

Trending now

News Reports

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Opinions Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity

Recently Popular

Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Six hospitalised after man feeds cannabis sabzi instead of fenugreek sabzi as ‘joke’

OpIndia Staff -
A family of six was reportedly rushed to the district hospital by the police in Miyaganj village in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, after they mistakenly consumed a dish made from hemp, a variety of cannabis.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.
Read more
News Reports

Bahuda Yatra: Lord Jagannath in Puri is returning to his temple today, read about the festival and rituals associated

OpIndia Staff -
Bahuda Yatra is the festival where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are brought back to their temple in their respective Rathas.
Read more
News Reports

Ayush Ministry grants approval for Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’ kit, to be sold as an immunity booster and not as a cure for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali had had launched their 'Coronil' kit last week, claiming that it will cure coronavirus within a week. It also claimed that they took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur. However, AYUSH Ministry had stopped Patanjali from marketing or advertising the product until they verify their claims.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

ED attaches assets of Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, a National award-winning artisan cum LeT terrorist and hawala operator. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 7.32 lakh of Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, who is a convicted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. In 2003, Khawaja was one of the 44 winners of the President's National Awards for artisans and handicrafts.
Read more
Editor's picks

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.
Read more
News Reports

US telecom regulator designates Chinese firms Huawei, ZTE as national security threats

OpIndia Staff -
The US telecommunications regulator issued the declaration and proposed requiring rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from the two Chinese companies from existing US networks.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Social media account of an opera singer being censored due to his resemblance with Chinese President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
The account of Liu Keqing, 63, on the Chinese tik-tok like Douyin was locked by the Chinese authorities for resemblance with Xi Jinping.
Read more
Politics

‘We give better quality rice than the Centre,’ says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while announcing free ration for people

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee govt was previously criticised over the ration distribution during the coronavirus lockdown.
Read more

Connect with us

233,775FansLike
394,589FollowersFollow
264,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com