The Bihar Government, which is currently dealing with a massive coronavirus explosion in the state with the overall tally nearing 19,000-mark, has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31. This means that all schools, colleges, shops, malls, religious places in Bihar will remain shut in this 15-day period, except essential services.

“Lockdown will be imposed in the state from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines are being prepared,” Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Coronavirus spreading rapidly in Bihar

Considering the rate at which the total number of cases were rapidly increasing in the state, the Bihar government has decided to impose a lockdown during a high-level meeting held earlier today. “The government has taken a decision to this effect… Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine,” Modi was quoted as saying in a virtual rally.

Bihar has witnessed a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The tally of coronavirus cases has risen by over 1,000 for the third consecutive day today. On Tuesday, the overall coronavirus tally in the state rose to 18,853 with record 1,432 new cases in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, the state had witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 1,266 cases.

75 Bihar BJP leaders infected with the deadly virus

According to reports, as many as 75 BJP leaders in the state have been found to be infected with the Chinese virus. As the state assembly elections are scheduled for later this year, it is speculated that the leaders may have gathered for political meetings. Bihar BJP general secretary Devesh Kumar and MLC Radha Mohan Sharma are among the 75 leaders found to be infected with the virus.

Super spreader Bihar wedding

Last month, a wedding in the state capital had turned out to be a super spreader of the infection with over 100 guests contracting the virus. The groom had also reportedly died a day after the June 15 wedding. When the number of infected reached 15, a special camp was organised between June 24 and 26 to test, identify and isolate more potential cases from the nearly 400 people who attended the wedding in Patna or the groom’s funeral. Of these, 86 samples returned positive.

Migrant workers owed to the increasing numbers

Earlier reports had also suggested that the rising number of coronavirus cases in Bihar was owing to the migrant workers who had returned to their cities amid the lockdown. As per estimates, in the month of June, 75% migrants who had returned home had tested positive for coronavirus, adding to the spike in the state’s total numbers.

In the midst of all this, what comes as a big relief are that the coronavirus recovery rate is also relatively high in the state. The health department confirmed on July 12 that the state had recorded a high recovery rate of 73.08 per cent with almost 10,991 people being discharged from isolation wards after recovery from the infection until that day.