Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Home News Reports Bihar: Govt imposes complete lockdown from July 16 to July 31 to curb the...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Govt imposes complete lockdown from July 16 to July 31 to curb the coronavirus explosion in the state

Bihar has witnessed a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The tally of new coronavirus cases has risen by over 1,000 for the third consecutive day today.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bihar to impose a complete lockdown from July 16 to 31 to curb increasing coronavirus cases
Bihar govt imposes 15 day complate lockdown starting for July 16 to curb the coronavirus spread (courtesy: TOI)
1

The Bihar Government, which is currently dealing with a massive coronavirus explosion in the state with the overall tally nearing 19,000-mark, has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31. This means that all schools, colleges, shops, malls, religious places in Bihar will remain shut in this 15-day period, except essential services.

“Lockdown will be imposed in the state from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines are being prepared,” Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Coronavirus spreading rapidly in Bihar

Considering the rate at which the total number of cases were rapidly increasing in the state, the Bihar government has decided to impose a lockdown during a high-level meeting held earlier today. “The government has taken a decision to this effect… Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine,” Modi was quoted as saying in a virtual rally.

Bihar has witnessed a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The tally of coronavirus cases has risen by over 1,000 for the third consecutive day today. On Tuesday, the overall coronavirus tally in the state rose to 18,853 with record 1,432 new cases in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, the state had witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 1,266 cases.

75 Bihar BJP leaders infected with the deadly virus

According to reports, as many as 75 BJP leaders in the state have been found to be infected with the Chinese virus. As the state assembly elections are scheduled for later this year, it is speculated that the leaders may have gathered for political meetings. Bihar BJP general secretary Devesh Kumar and MLC Radha Mohan Sharma are among the 75 leaders found to be infected with the virus.

Super spreader Bihar wedding

Last month, a wedding in the state capital had turned out to be a super spreader of the infection with over 100 guests contracting the virus. The groom had also reportedly died a day after the June 15 wedding. When the number of infected reached 15, a special camp was organised between June 24 and 26 to test, identify and isolate more potential cases from the nearly 400 people who attended the wedding in Patna or the groom’s funeral. Of these, 86 samples returned positive.

Migrant workers owed to the increasing numbers

Earlier reports had also suggested that the rising number of coronavirus cases in Bihar was owing to the migrant workers who had returned to their cities amid the lockdown. As per estimates, in the month of June, 75% migrants who had returned home had tested positive for coronavirus, adding to the spike in the state’s total numbers.

In the midst of all this, what comes as a big relief are that the coronavirus recovery rate is also relatively high in the state. The health department confirmed on July 12 that the state had recorded a high recovery rate of 73.08 per cent with almost 10,991 people being discharged from isolation wards after recovery from the infection until that day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsBihar news, Bihar video, Bihar cases

Trending now

News Reports

Melting French glacier lead to resurfacing of Indian newspapers which could be from 1966 plane crash

OpIndia Staff -
Air India 101 had collided in the summit of the Mont Blanc mountain range on January 24, 1966, killing all 117 people on board
Read more
News Reports

Gandhi family’s Associated Journals Limited “unethically” took possession of land meant for SC/ST hostel in Mumbai, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Land sanctioned for Dalits hostel was taken over by AJL and converted into a commercial property, says report.
Read more

Rajasthan crisis deepens: Congress fires Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and state Congress chief, accuses him conspiring with BJP to destabilise govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today announced that Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot has been sacked as Rajasthan state Congress chief and removed from his post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Youth Congress is horrified at KP Sharma Oli’s Ayodhya comment, but Congress itself said there is no evidence for existence of Shri Ram

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, jumped on the scene and demonstrated what appeared to be unnecessary bravado.

Employee Welfare Scheme launched in the name of late Arun Jaitley; Family donates pension for Group ‘C’ employees of Rajya Sabha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Employee Welfare scheme will be called 'Arun Jaitley Financial Assistance for group C employees scheme'.

No actionable evidence so far to link BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur with the Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police to HC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police said before the High Court that the PILs against political leaders including Kapil Mishra were "motivated"

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists issue rape threats to a social media user for asking Muslims to recite Azaan at lower volume

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Fardeen Modal, Ashi's Azaan tweet miffed other Muslims, who also abused the Hindu girl on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Padmanabhaswami Temple: SC verdict upholds rights of Travancore royal family over the world’s richest temple, only Hindus to be part of temple management

OpIndia Staff -
SC rules in favour of Travancore Royal family. Kerala government says it will abide by the order.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bihar: Govt imposes complete lockdown from July 16 to July 31 to curb the coronavirus explosion in the state

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the overall coronavirus tally in the state rose to 18,853 with record 1,432 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Blasphemy complaint against opposition politician for saying ‘all religions are equal’

OpIndia Staff -
"This is a country of 22 crore people, irrespective of religion. No religious group is superior to another religious group," Khawaja Asif had said in the National Assembly.
Read more
Political History of India

How Ambedkar busted the myth of ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ through his speeches and book ‘Pakistan or Partition of India’

Saket Suryesh -
Ambedkar was, in reality, always wary of the Communists and their propensity of creating chaos and anarchy.
Read more
News Reports

Melting French glacier lead to resurfacing of Indian newspapers which could be from 1966 plane crash

OpIndia Staff -
Air India 101 had collided in the summit of the Mont Blanc mountain range on January 24, 1966, killing all 117 people on board
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Doctor accuses Mamata govt of publishing misleading information on the states’ coronavirus preparedness on its health website

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor spoke in his interview with ABP News that health infrastructure in Bengal is deteriorating and the situation is grim.
Read more
Crime

France: Man who shouted ‘Allah hu Akbar’, robbed and defecated on an 85-year-old pensioner, sentenced to 18 months in prison

OpIndia Staff -
Thr 85-year-old pensioner was attacked, beaten with punches and was defecated upon by the criminal inside his Le Crosic home.
Read more
News Reports

Chief Minister of Puducherry directs Forest Department to return Lakshmi the Elephant to her home at the Manakula Vinayagar Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Lakshmi the Elephant will return to her home at the Manakula Vinaygar Temple in Puducherry on Wednesday.
Read more
News Reports

Gandhi family’s Associated Journals Limited “unethically” took possession of land meant for SC/ST hostel in Mumbai, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Land sanctioned for Dalits hostel was taken over by AJL and converted into a commercial property, says report.
Read more
News Reports

Police stopped my car, took my keys away: BTP MLA from Rajasthan says he is being forcefully stopped from going anywhere

OpIndia Staff -
BTP has 2 MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly and party chief Mahesh Vasava had issued a notice asking them to remain neutral and not support either Congress, BJP or Pilot.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister reveals senior Congress leader requested 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so Priyanka Gandhi could stay on

OpIndia Staff -
With the SPG cover withdrawn, Priyanka Gandhi should have vacated the Lodhi Estate bungalow, but she continued to stay on, say reports.
Read more

Connect with us

235,912FansLike
406,763FollowersFollow
274,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com