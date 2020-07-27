Delhi’s Karkardooma court on Monday rejected the bail plea of ​​3 persons accused of the brutal murder of Hindu youth Dilbar Negi during the Delhi riots in February this year. The court said that the violence at the scene was horrific, killing innocent people and causing severe damage to public property.

The court held that at this stage, the bail of the accused and their release could hamper the investigation. The incident took place on 24th February.

The crime branch of Delhi Police had registered charge sheet against 12 people in the murder of Dilbar Negi during the Delhi Riots in February that erupted under the garb of protests against Citizen Amendment Act. In the charge sheet, police noted that a Muslim mob had targeted properties of Hindu families and burnt Dilbar Negi alive inside the sweet shop where he worked.

The brutal murder of Dilbar Negi

The accused in the case are currently in judicial custody. They have been charged with rioting, murder, criminal conspiracy and causing communal tension between two groups based on religion. The police said in the charge sheet that a Muslim mob came from Brijpura Pulia in north-east Delhi. They started rioting and targeted properties of Hindu families. Police were able to recover the body of Dilbar Negi on 26th February from the warehouse on the backside of Anil Sweets. Negi was resting there after having lunch when the mob attacked him.

Negi, a young man from an impoverished family from rural Uttarakhand, was brutally attacked by the mob. The violent mob had chopped off Negi’s limbs and had burnt him alive inside the sweet shop.

At least 53 people were killed during the riots, and 200 were injured. Public and private property was severely damaged. In the well-planned riots, the Muslim mobs attacked with bricks, acid bottles, petrol bombs and weapons.

Among those who were killed were Ratan Lal, head constable Delhi Police and IB officer Ankit Sharma. Several police officers, including ACP and DCP, were seriously injured in the riots. Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain is one of the main accused in the Delhi Riots cases. You can read OpIndia’s detailed coverage of anti-Hindu Delhi Riots based on charge sheets filed by police here.