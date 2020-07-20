Monday, July 20, 2020
‘Mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik seconds Nepal PM’s ‘Shri Ram is Nepali’ claim, mocks Lord Hanuman by referring to India as “land of monkeys”

It's rather diabolic that the 'mythologist' who had penned down his interpretation of the Hanuman Chalisa in his book "My Hanuman Chalisa", now insinuates that India's only contribution to the epic Ramayana was the vanar sena.

OpIndia Staff

After resorting to immense name-calling, abusing women and continuous ranting on social media, ‘mythologist’ and author, Devdutt Pattanaik has touched a new despicable low by now insulting Hindu gods and deities.

In his latest tweet, Pattanaik is not only seen seconding Nepal PM’s obnoxious claim of “Shri Ram being a Nepali” but has also insulted Hindu deities like Lord Hanuman and Lord Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, worshipped by the Hindus.

In the midst of the raging controversy triggered by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, claiming that India has engaged in ‘cultural encroachment’, Devdutt Pattanaik in his tweet dated July 19, wrote: “Hindutva is furious with new Ramayana developments”. He furthered that according to the new developments, Nepal is where Lord Shri Ram hails from, Sri Lanka is the home to Ravana while India is the land of monkeys. Saying so, the author, took a dig at the Hindu monkey god- Lord Hanuman, by attaching a picture of the most celebrated and worshipped Hindu deity in his Tweet.

It’s rather diabolic that the ‘mythologist’ who had penned down his interpretation of the Hanuman Chalisa in his book “My Hanuman Chalisa”, now insinuates that India’s only contribution to the epic Ramayana was Lord Hanuman and the “vanar sena”.

However, the abusive troll’s Hinduphobia is just not confined to this. Prior to this, on July 17, he mocked Hindutva by calling it “silly”. He also poked fun at Hindu Dharma by saying that the Hindu deity, Lord Bhairav, has scary laughter. After this, he mocked the diety by saying that Lord Bhairav’s laughter, in fact, opens the pathway to “vigyan” (science). “Hindutva = Don’t laugh at me even though I am silly. Hindu Dharma = Laughter is scary as shows you a horrific truth if you are willing to explore…. Bhairava’s atta-hasa leads to vigyan”, wrote the author by attaching a picture of the Hindu deity in his Tweet.

This sort of obnoxious behaviour from Devdutt Pattanaik does not come as a surprise. Casteist slurs, abusive jibes, sexist rants and an untriggered display of childlike anger are some examples of what his social media posts are all about. Be it making incendiary comments while taking a dig at the Modi government over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, or directing crass and creepy tweets at the mothers of those who mock or disagree with him, or taking a vile dig at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his movie Rani Padmavati, which he said “glorified someone who would choose death over rape, or the idea that it embodies”, Devdutt Pattanaik is known for his meltdowns on Twitter.

But what is baffling is that the author who has more than 30 books on Indian mythology credited to his name, has stooped so low that, in his hate for Hindus and Hinduism, he has now resorted to mocking Hindu gods and deities.

