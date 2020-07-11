Saturday, July 11, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

The 'drone scientist' claimed that as the competitions were unregistered events, they did not have websites to record his achievements, and said that he will not show his drones due to intellectual property issues

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
210

Days after OpIndia published a detailed fact-check on the claims of Prathap NM, who has been dubbed as the ‘drone boy’ and a drone scientist for making over 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions, the 22-year-old Prathap on Saturday responded to the allegations to claim that he possessed all the certificates and documents to prove that he had indeed won various awards.

Earlier, there were reports and stories of how Prathap had won numerous gold medals in various drone expos around the world and later was invited to 87 countries. It was also reported that he was offered work by various governments apart from the Indian government, especially from PM Modi, who had asked DRDO to hire him. It was claimed that he had won three awards in Hanover in Germany in 2018, two at International Drone Expo and one at CeBIT Drone Expo. 

However, OpIndia had reported in detail regarding the discrepancies in his claims of receiving so many awards for manufacturing drones.

In response to the fact-check, the Kannada media network Suvarna News had carried out an interview with the Prathap, posing questions to the young ‘drone boy’ over his claims and subsequent fact-check carried out by OpIndia.

Speaking to the media, Drone Prathap claimed that he had indeed attended the 2017 International Robotic Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, where he had used a concept drone to protect a human using thermal scanning technologies. He also claimed that he was awarded the Gold Medal for the International Robotic Award and said that he would present all the documents pertaining to the same in the next few days.  

With reference to the Albert Einstein Innovation Medal he received in drone expo in Hanover, Prathap claimed that the medal was not part of the Hannover expo but a different expo. The ‘drone scientist’ also claimed that as these competitions were unregistered events, they did not have websites to record his achievements.

In the OpIndia report, it was found that there was no mention of his name in the award-winners list of any of the drone expo he had claimed of winning medals and awards for developing drones.

Responding to this, the 22-year-old ‘drone boy’ from Karnataka claimed that he will provide all the certificates, details of awards he received within next week by holding a press conference to prove that he had indeed received awards.

When the interviewer asked him about the absence of any evidence of drones he has claimed to have made from e-waste, he gave evasive answers. First, he accused that there are vested interests behind the OpIndia report. Then he said that he will not make the drones public due to intellectual property right issues, and thus refused to display the drones he has claimed to make, or give any proof of the same.

It is rather convenient that Prathap NM has won multiple awards and medals for making drones using e-waste from ‘unregistered’ organisations and events which do not have any website. And more conveniently, he refuses to show his drones citing intellectual property rights. It is also intriguing how he won awards for drones he had made if they are so confidential that he can’t show them.

Prathap was seen with drones of various companies at expos in Japan and elsewhere in the photographs, therefore it is indeed correct that he attended those events. But there as no evidence that he presented any drone made by him in those expos.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Two employees of Tahir Hussain turn witness, testimony included in chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana - the two employees of the accused Tahir Hussain said in their statements to the police that they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area on February 24.
Read more

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque

Kerala: Locals in Coronavirus hotspot Poonthura protest against lockdown restrictions, spit on healthcare workers collecting swab samples

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Locals of the fishing suburb of Poonthura near Thiruvananthapuram attacked a team of health workers, including a doctor, who had gone to collect swab samples

The spin around Vikas Dubey encounter reminds about the police-raid against Mohammad Shahabuddin in Siwan

Opinions shwetank -
While people are saying “dead men tell no story” after Vikas Dubey encounter, Md Shahabuddin narrated no tales even after jailed for years

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Virologist who spent weeks documenting his ‘battle’ against Coronavirus from hospital on NBC News finds out he was not infected

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, Fair revealed that he was never diagnosed with the Chinese virus and had tested negative for it multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Opinions

Here is a short list of anti-Brahmin people and ideas Congress has nurtured and supported

K Bhattacharjee -
The Congress party has been trying to paint the Yogi Government as 'anti-Brahmin'.
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Two employees of Tahir Hussain turn witness, testimony included in chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana - the two employees of the accused Tahir Hussain said in their statements to the police that they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area on February 24.
Read more
News Reports

“If this was Uttar Pradesh, I would have set your houses on fire”: Vikas Dubey had said to Ujjain police officials after his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh police official who had arrested Vikas Dubey narrates how the gangster was threatening the police team
Read more
News Reports

With Apple’s plans to exit China, its Taiwanese supplier Foxconn to invest $1 billion in India in iPhone manufacturing unit

OpIndia Staff -
Foxconn to expand its iPhone produciton unit in Tamil Nadu with $1 billion investment to make more models as Apple moves out of China
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Special Operations Group issues notices to CM Ashok Gehlot and DyCM Sachin Pilot over allegations of attempts to topple their govt

OpIndia Staff -
After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged attempts to topple his govt, SOG issues notices to him and DyCM Sachin Pilot to record statement
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Locals write to NHRC after state authorities fail to act against illegal church construction in Kadapa

OpIndia Staff -
District authorities ignore illegal church construction evicting SC families from their homes, locals write to NHRC
Read more
Opinions

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.
Read more

Connect with us

235,526FansLike
403,381FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com