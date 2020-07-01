Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Updated:

Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi refuses to represent Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in Supreme Court

Mukul Rohatgi has expressed his unwillingness to take on TikTok as a client and has said that he will not appear for TikTok before the Supreme Court as he doesn’t want to represent a Chinese company against the Government of India.

OpIndia Staff

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi refuses to represent TikTok in SC
227

The former Attorney General of India and senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi has expressed his unwillingness to be a lawyer for TikTok and has said that he will not appear for TikTok before the Supreme Court as he doesn’t want to represent a Chinese company against the Government of India.

TikTok is challenging the decision of govt of India to ban it in the country, along with 58 other apps from China.

TikTok goes completely off play store

The popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has been banned by the government of India over security concerns. On Tuesday, the app was removed from Google Play Store and Apple store in India. Which means that new users cannot download the app until the ban is lifted if it is lifted. Moreover, existing users are unable to access the app.

The Chinese video sharing app banned in India

The government of India has announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps that were listed on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store in India over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security, defence of India, sovereignty and integrity of India. The list includes the popular short video service TikTok, which considers India as its biggest market, UC News from Alibaba Group, CM Browser, file sharing service Shareit, shopping app Shein, popular mobile game Clash of Kings, and more.

TikTok India released statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

Following the ban, TikTok’s India office had released a statement, in which Nikhil Gandhi, head of TikTok in India claimed that TikTok continues to comply with data privacy and security requirements and has not shared information of users to any foreign government including the Chinese government. 

However, since the Government of India did not concede to TikTok’s request to restore its services in India, the Chinese app has now decided to take the Government of India to court. However, displaying his patriotism towards the country, the former Attorney General of India has categorically refused to represent the Chinese app in the Supreme Court.

