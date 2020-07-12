Sunday, July 12, 2020
Hema Malini refutes rumours that she is admitted in hospital for breathing problem

In a video, Hema Malini said that there are rumours about her health that are not true. She is in perfect health by the grace of Lord Krishna.

After Amitabh Bachchan and his family members tested positive for Coronavirus, rumours were circulating over social media platforms that actress Hema Malini was admitted to hospital after she complained about breathing problems. The rumour supposedly started after a page on Facebook that goes by the name “Rani Mukherji Chopra” shared a post in which they wrote, “My Dance & acting Guru, Actress and Padma Shri #Hema_Malini Maa has been admitted into hospital few min ago due to breath problem. The 71-year-old actress had some health issue for last few weeks. Her Husband & Macho Man of Bollywood #Dharmendra Sir & Her Two Daughters Esha & Ahana Deol & Son Bobby & Sunny Deol are Request Everyone to Pray for the Dream Girl of India.” The page also shared a few photographs of Hema Malini and her family.

The Facebook “Rani Mukherji Chopra” it is not the official page of actress Rani Mukerji. Facebook has not verified the page, and the admins of the page are from Bangladesh that adds to the suspicion.

In one of the photographs shared with the post, Hema Malini is a hospital. This particular photograph was from 2015 when her car met with an accident on Agra Jaipur highway. At that time, those photographs were shared by many news portals.

Hema Malini and daughter fact-check the claim

Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini, shared posted on Twitter that her mother is fit and fine. She added that the news about her ill health is fake and should not be believed.

After that Hema Malini herself came forward to assure her fans and followers that she is fine. She appeared in videos and rejected the rumours made about her health.

Hema Malini’s videos have emerged on several accounts, including Viral Bhayani, a content creator and fashion photographer from Mumbai. In the video, Hema Malini said that there are rumours about her health that are not true. She is in perfect health by the grace of Lord Krishna.

Another video was shared by Newsroom Post that had a similar message from the actress.

