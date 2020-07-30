Thursday, July 30, 2020
Home News Reports India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple...
Editor's picksPolitical History of India
Updated:

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

The Ambassador to China had also alleged that the “Somnathists” were trying to forget the period of Indian history after the Muslim invasion

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1

While the Congress party has not issued any official statement on the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir on 5th August, the party leaders have been giving issuing opposite reactions to the same. While some leaders went to the High Court to stop the ceremony, others are complaining of not being invited to the program. At this point, a letter has emerged which reminds of a similar situation 70 years ago, when the Congress party was similarly divided in two halves over attending the inauguration of Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

The ancient Somnath temple was destroyed and looted by several Muslim invaders, including Mahmud of Ghazni, Alauddin Khalji, Aurangzeb and others. The temple was rebuilt after India’s independence at the initiative of first union home minister Vallabhbhai Patel. It is known that PM Jawaharlal Nehru didn’t like the idea of reconstruction of the ancient temple, who had opposed it terming it as an act of Hindu revivalism.

When the temple committee invited India’s President Rajendra Prasad for inauguration of the temple, Nehru had advised him not to attend it. The PM had written to the President, “I confess that I do not like the idea of your associating yourself with a spectacular opening of the Somnath Temple. This is not merely visiting a temple, which can certainly be done by you or anyone else but rather participating in a significant function which unfortunately has a number of implications”. While Dr. Prasad still attended the inauguration because for him, the state should be neither religious or irreligious, his grand speech at the ceremony was blanked out by official channels on Nehru’s insistence.

Now a letter written by India’s first ambassador to China, K. M. Panikkar, to then PM Nehru shows that Nehru’s hatred for Hinduism was shared by his handpicked diplomate. In the letter dated 21st March 1951, Panikkar refers to an “amazing letter” he had received from the trustees of the Somnath Temple requesting him to send water of some Chinese rivers and twigs from Tibetan Shan mountains, to be used for the reconsecration of the Somnath Temple. He had also highlighted that the present has been invited to be the chief guest at the ceremony.

Narrating how he opposed the idea of rebuilding temples destroyed by Islamic invaders, Panikkar wrote, “if an unofficial Hindu organisation wanted to restore that temple, no one could have any objection. Even then, where is one to stop? Kutub Minar to be pulled down and the stones which came from temples used for restoring the shrines? Is Aurangzeb’s tomb in Banares to be pulled down and Kashi Viswanath restored to original glory? If we start on this Path, where are we to stop? This is the state of mind that leads straight to RSS and the desire to revive Hindupada padishahi in India. I was rather surprised to see that some members of the Government were associat­ed with it and the suggestion that the President of India should be the chief yajaman of this obscurantist reviva­lslism, I confess, was a little frightening”.

The Ambassador to China had also alleged that the “Somnathists” were trying to forget the period of Indian history after the Muslim invasion. “These are the real founders of the India of today and our “Somnathists” unfortunately desire to forget them. I am sorry to inflict this on you, but I think you should know how strongly some of us feel at all this dangerous “revivalism” which seems to have affected even those closely associated with Governments Ln the Provinces and even at the Centre”.

It is intriguing that in his letter to Nehru, Panikkar had labelled the effort to rebuild Somnath temple as Hindu reviva­lslism, Nehru had also made the same allegation to K M Munshi, the cabinet minister in Nehru govt who had led the task of the temple construction.

Before mentioning Somnath Temple, K M Panikkar had also expressed worry that his daughter Devaki Panikkar may become a communist, after she didn’t get any job despite having a degree from Oxford. He had suggested to Nehru that she may be given a job at National Herald, so that she can be weaned away from Communists. It may be noted that Devaki had later married Communist Party of India leader M. N. Govindan Nair.

K M Panikkar not only opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, he had also supported China in occupying Tibet. During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Zhou Enlai after China had announced its intention to ‘liberate Tibet’, Panikkar had promised on his own that India would not move in case Tibet is forcefully liberated. He had also single headedly changed India’s position on Tibet, without consulting the Indian govt.  

During the British government, India’s Tibetan policy was China only had the “suzerainty” over Tibet, which means Tibet as an independent state and China had control only over its foreign policy. It meant that Tibet was a tributary state of China. After independence, India had continued the same policy. But it was short lived, as in a journal published in August 1950, Panikkar wrote that India’s policy towards Tibet was “autonomy within the framework of Chinese sovereignty”. This was complete opposite of the policy of the Indian govt.

In fact, Nehru govt didn’t agree with Panikkar’s statement, and Panikkar had tried to rectify his ‘mistake’. But his comments were taken as official position of India by China, and they believed that Indian govt wouldn’t mind if they invade Tibet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism
Read more
Editor's picks

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.
Read more

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Government and Policy Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.

Rafale jets are overhyped. For super secret reasons, UPA had a much better fighter jet deal

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Sources tell me that UPA's deal with fighter jets was much better than that of Modi's.

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka drops Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ from school syllabus due to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka government has also dropped lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, apart from Tipu Sultan.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism
Read more
Social Media

Twitter suspends account that exposes lies and hypocrisy of left-liberals without giving any reason, restores 2 weeks later following outrage

OpIndia Staff -
After a large number of users slammed Twitter for suspending Poliltical Kida, it was restored, again without any intimation to the user.
Read more
Editor's picks

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.
Read more
Opinions

Political Callisthenics in Didi’s Poschimbanga: A tale of Hollow Promises, Corruption, Misrule, Unemployment and Appeasement

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
The tragedy in West Bengal today is that the claims of the government and the reality on the ground are often miles apart
Read more
Government and Policy

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.
Read more
News Reports

Agencies warn of terrorist attacks on 5th and 15th August, Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi also considered a possible target

OpIndia Staff -
As August 5 is also the first-year anniversary of the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the security agencies are on high-alert for the Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader who had once called Afzal Guru a martyr now calls 5th August a ‘black day’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami echoes Pakistan, terms 5th August as a black day for Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

‘Hero’, ‘Ghazi’, Lion of Islam: Pakistani nationals hail man who murdered an elderly Ahmadiyya for committing ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
Shockingly, hours after the killing of Naseem, the killer Khalid Khan is now hailed as a hero by Pakistanis, claiming that he saved 'Islam' by killing an unarmed, elderly man who was serving prison sentence.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to look into claims of Rajput’s father that Rhea Chakraborty stole Rs 15 crores

OpIndia Staff -
ED has written to Bihar Police asking for a copy of the FIR in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput against his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more

Connect with us

238,001FansLike
418,190FollowersFollow
285,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com