Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep, who played the famous role of Soorma Bhopali in blockbuster Sholay, passed away on Wednesday. He died of age-related issues. He was 81.

Jagdeep was counted among the most popular comedians in the 1970s and 1980s. He is best remembered for his act in Sholay and he had worked in as many as 400 films.

Jagdeep is father of Bollywood actor Javed Jafri and dance-show Boogie Woogie host Naved Jafri.