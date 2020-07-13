London: Indian, Iranian diaspora protest outside Chinese embassy

On Sunday, the Indian diaspora along with the Iranian diaspora and activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) reportedly protested against the ‘expansionist policies’ of China, outside the Chinese embassy in London. The group was led by Overseas Friend of BJP. The protestors were seen holding the national flag and placards that read, ‘China Back Off’, ‘Tibet is not part of China’, ‘Down with China’, and so on.

As per the report, Kuldeep Shekhawat, the President of Overseas Friends of BJP stated that the demonstration was a part of an initiative to raise global attention about the expansionist policies of China, and express solidarity with the Indian armed forces deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The protestors demanded China to stop exploiting resources in Gilgit-Baltistan. A PoK activist Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza said, “We are the victim of Chinese aggression as China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project’

When India Today spoke to an Iranian protestor, he stated, “China has a secret deal with the regime in Tehran… We are here to denounce the agreement with Communist China… By doing such deals, China will occupy our sovereign part… They will bring their own manpower and labour and utilise our cheap labour market in their favour… China has done harm to India. We are in solidarity with the Indians in this respect. “

1st time in my life, part of Bhaarti National antheme & Vande Maatram.. pic.twitter.com/xr4Sv5ygUL — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) July 12, 2020

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, protestors can be heard singing the Indian National Anthem ‘Jan Gan Maan’ and the Indian National song, ‘Vande Mataram’ at the protest site. Pakistan-born-Human rights activist Arif Aajakia also joined the protestors and sang in unison.

Flashlight imagery on Chinese embassy

Reportedly, an image that read, ‘Free Tibet, free Hong Kong and free Uyghurs’ was flashed on the Chinese embassy building in London, a day prior to the protests by the Indian diaspora, Iranian diaspora and PoK activists. The Indian organisers have, however, denied any involvement in it. Shekhawat said, “The focus of the protest which has been organised by the Indian diaspora is the expansionist policy of China and we oppose their aggression. We have nothing to do with the image that has been projected on the embassy.”

Tibetan Youth Congress protest outside Chinese consulate in New York

Earlier, the members of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress held a protest against the Chinese occupation of Tibet in front of the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, Canada. The demonstrators held placards, waived the Tibetan flag, and shouted pro-India slogans outside the Chinese Consulate-General. “Tibet stands with India”, a protestor can be heard as saying.

The slogan is then repeated over and again by the members of the organisation. “Thank you Indian Army! Free Tibet”, she reiterated. The protestors held placards that read, ‘Jai Hind Jai Bharat’, ‘Free Tibet’, ‘Tibet belongs to Tibetans’, ‘Stop Genocide in Tibet’ and ‘China out of Tibet now.’