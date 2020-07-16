In the Meerut Priest murder case, local residents have alleged involvement of former councillor Nadeem Mewati. As reported by Jagran, it was Mewati who got the accused Anas Qureshi arrested. As per the report, the locals allege that on Mewati’s instructions, the Muslims would even oppose ringing of bell at temple in Abdullapur. They also allege that Mewati roams around in the police’s car. They have also demanded he be arrested. However, despite the complains, the police has not mentioned Mewati as an accused, locals allege. Another Jagran report states that the murder and everything else happened on directions of Mewati. Live Hindustan report states that people are angry that the police is trying to save the accused on Mewati’s instructions.

He is a history sheeter

Former councillor Nadeem Mewati is a history sheeter and has a series of crimes registered against him. A 2017 report of Patrika states that a video of Nadeem Mewati firing with his goons had gone viral. The report states that Mewati, along with half a dozen of his armed goons entered a shop and beat up 3 people. Mewati also allegedly ransacked the shop and left after firing a few rounds. The entire incident was caught on cctv camera.

Nadeem Mewati terrorises Hindus

In October 2018, Amar Ujala reported that a BJP leader attacked when he came out of temple after offering prayer. This led to communal tension. The report suggested that while initially police tried to suppress the matter, later a case was registered against Nadeem Mewati and four others. As per the report, the police delayed filing case against Mewati and insisted on getting the two parties to compromise. BJP leader Sandeep Biwania had alleged that Mewati and his goons attacked him with sticks and even used casteist slurs against him. Locals had alleged that in connivance with the police, Mewati continues his unabated run with the crime. Sandeep had alleged that along with being a history sheeter, Mewati is also a land mafia.

Few days later, it was alleged that Mewati threatened Sandeep’s family to leave the village. Locals, along with the victims, protested at the office of the SSP demanding action against Mewati.

In 2017, a case was registered against Mewati, who was contesting as an independent candidate for municipal elections of Ward 17 in Abdullapur, over breaching the election code. As per his 2013 bail judgement, he was also jailed over an incident of violence that took place during Muharram in 2012 wherein he was also sent to prison.

Shiv Mandir priest Kanti Prasad murder

A shocking incident has been reported from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, where a priest of a Shiv Temple was brutally beaten to death by one Anas Qureshi after he protested against the latter’s comment on his saffron attire. The incident took place on Monday when Qureshi mocked Prasad’s saffron robes and passed hateful comments. When Kanti Prasad objected to his vile comments, Qureshi started beating up the priest in the middle of the road. Kanti Prasad somehow escaped from there. After reaching his village Prasad went to Qureshi’s house to apprise his family about the incident. However, Qureshi allegedly returned and started mercilessly beating up Kanti Prasad at his house.