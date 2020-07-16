A day after the brutal murder of a temple priest named Kanti Prasad by a man named Anas Qureshi in Meerut’s Abdullapur, a new angle in the case has come to the fore.

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, locals have alleged involvement of local history-sheeter and ex-councilor Nadeem Mewati in the murder of the Shiv Temple priest Kanti Prasad. Hindi daily Jagran reported that locals say that it is usually Mewati who controls criminal activities in the Bhawanpur area it is probably Mewati who had asked Anas Qureshi to surrender while there were other accused involved in the case too.

It is alleged that Mewati instigates members of a particular community to even object to temple bells in Abdullapur. The locals sat on protest while demanding Mewati’s arrest. They also demanded that a case be filed against Nisam Qureshi, Babar, Abbas Qureshi, Hamsib Qureshi, father of the accused Anas, for threatening the family of the deceased caretaker.

The protestors alleged that Nadeem Mewati has very good terms with the local police and he is often seen talking and roaming with the police inspector.

Police used lathi-charge to disperse the crowd

As per the Jagran report, the protesters alleged that on the orders of Inspector Vipin, police used lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The protestors raised slogans against the police, after which SP rural Avinash Pandey tried to pacify the situation. However, it led to heated arguments between Cantt MLA and SP. Later, Cantt MLA contacted SSP to raise a complaint against the police officers. SSP promised that Inspector and SP from the Bhavanpur station would be transferred.

The SP rural has informed that the police has registered a case against the family members of Anas Qureshi for threatening the family of the deceased Kanti Prasad, but the locals claim that Nadeem’s involvement in the case should be investigated too.

Kanti Prasad’s murder

Kanti Prasad, the caretaker and priest of a Shiv Temple in Abdullapur area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally murdered after an altercation with one Anas Qureshi. According to the reports, Anas made fun of Prasad’s saffron attire to which he objected. After Kanti Prasad warned Anas from passing hateful remarks against his religion and saffron attire, Anas started beating him mercilessly. Prasad succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital. It is alleged that under the influence of Mewati, youth from the particular community used to harras Kanti Prasad daily.