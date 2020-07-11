Dr. Joseph Fair, who is a virologist by profession, appeared on the NBC News several times, to discuss his struggle with the deadly Coronavirus in May and June of this year. However, on Tuesday, he revealed that he was never diagnosed with the Chinese virus and had tested negative for it multiple times. His recent antibody test result also turned out to be negative. Reportedly, Fair was under the false impression that he was affected by the Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My undiagnosed/suspected COVID illness from nearly 2 months ago remains an undiagnosed mystery as a recent antibody test was negative. I had myriad COVID symptoms, was hospitalized in a COVID ward & treated for COVID-related co-morbidities, despite testing negative by the nasal swab.”

He added that he was extremely sick for 2 weeks, was in critical condition for about 4 days, and had developed pneumonia. According to Fair, he had also suffered weight loss and diffuse lung injury. He informed that the future course of action for him was to undertake a second A/B test and consult a pulmonologist or a tropical medicine specialist.

I was severely ill for 2 weeks, 4 days of it in critical condition, resulting in pneumonia, diffuse lung injury & 18lbs of weight loss. My path forward is a 2nd AB test, & follow-up with a pulmonologist & tropical medicine specialist in an effort to diagnose what made me so ill. — Dr. Joseph Fair (@curefinder) July 7, 2020

NBC News withholds information

In May, Fair had high fever and shortness of breath, both symptoms of COVID-19, and was admitted to Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. He was tested for the coronavirus multiple times in the hospital. While results of 4 tests were negative, one gave “weak positive,” which is not a reliable diagnosis.

According to Flair, his doctors told him that they believed he had Covid-19 despite negative results, and he was kept in a hospital ward with other Coronavirus patients.

In an interview with Today on May 14, Fair suggested that he might have contracted the virus through his eye during a flight. The interview was reportedly conducted in a New Orleans hospital. While NBC News initially told the audience about the negative test results of Fair, they stopped doing so as the story advanced.

In another interview on June 14 with Chuck Todd, none observed that Fair had tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus five times. As such, the audience was left with two false impressions. First, despite taking all precautions, a virologist can contract Coronavirus through his eye. Second, a patient can test negative and still carry the deadly virus in their body. Reportedly, the NBC news did not update their story, despite the new development.

While earlier his Coronavirus tests reports were negative, now his antibody test has also given negative result, which implies that he never had the infection. His doctor has ordered another antibody test from a different manufacturer to confirm the negative result. Flair said it is really shocking that he didn’t the virus despite being with several positive patients in the same ward.